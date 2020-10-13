COVID-19 In US: Death Toll to Reach 400k by Feb 2021

Expanding mask use to the level seen in Singapore can decrease cumulative deaths, saving 79,000 lives between now and that date, said the IHME.The IHME model also projected that some 113,199 additional hospital beds will be required by February 1 to take deal with the heavy inflow of infected patients.The US has witnessed a recent resurgence in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, with around 40,000 new cases per day since mid-September.Several states in the Midwest have begun the fall and winter surge, according to the IHME.Daily deaths are over 4 per million in North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Florida."The fall/winter surge timing in each state will depend on actions by individuals and the speed of reaction to the surge by different governors or other local government officials," said the IHME in a report."What unites the US right now is that 43 states are in uncontrolled spread (30) or trending poorly (13). The six states with highest new cases/capita are also reporting increasing deaths," tweeted Eric Topol, a professor of Molecular Medicine at the Scripps Research.The Dakotas at 650 cases per million are the highest in the world right now, according to Topol.IHME also projects about 2.5 million overall global deaths by February 1, but that number drops to 1.7 million if there is 95 per cent of mask use.As of Tuesday, the US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,803,884 and 214,063, respectively.Source: IANS