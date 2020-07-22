COVID-19 In Telangana: Cases Cross 47,000 Mark

Nizamabad district reported 48 new cases while Nalgonda saw an addition of 45 infections. Out of 33 districts in the state, 29 reported new cases.The state conducted 16,855 tests, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic. The cumulative number of tests rose to 2,93,077. With this, tests per million figure of the state improved to 7,327. The cumulative sample positivity rate stands at 16 per cent.A total of 39 laboratories in the state including 23 private laboratories are conducting the tests.According to the daily media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 2,062 people recovered on Tuesday. With this 36,385 or 76 per cent of the people tested so far have recovered.A total of 10,891 people were undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home.Source: IANS