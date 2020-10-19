COVID-19 In Telangana: 1,896 Patients Got Recovered

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.The active cases stand at 21,098, including 17,432 in home or institutional isolation.Out of total 2,23,059 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,56,141) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (66,918) were symptomatic.The daily count of infections dropped with fewer tests conducted over the week-end.During the last 24 hours ending at 8 pm on Sunday, 26,027 more tests were conducted. Of these, 24,397 samples were tested in government laboratories and 1,630 in private ones.According to a media bulletin from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, of the total samples 11,451 were primary and 3,123 were secondary.With this, the cumulative samples tested in the state have gone up to 38,56,530.Eighteen government-run laboratories, 46 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,03,614. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.During the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 212 new cases, followed by Rangareddy district (98), Medchal Malkajgiri (65), Karimnagar (63), Bhadradri Kothagudem (56), and Siddipet (54).The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far are in the age group of 21-50 while 22.91 are above 51. Those below 20 years accounted for 13.18 per cent cases.Officials said 60.64 per cent of those tested positive were males while the remaining 39.37 per cent were females.The data also shows most of the beds in government and private hospitals treating COVID patients are vacant.Out of total 8,794 beds in 62 government-run COVID hospitals, 7,302 are vacant.A total of 227 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 9,978 beds, of which 6,804 are vacant.Source: IANS