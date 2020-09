119 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Korea on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 21,296. The daily caseload is below 200 for five consecutive days, but it had continued to raise in triple digits from August 14, according to Xinhua news agency.



It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held on August 15.



Of the new cases, 47 were Seoul residents, 30 from Gyeonggi and 11 were imported. Two deaths were reported and the death toll climbed to 336.



‘151 patients got discharged from quarantine, pulling up the recovered number of COVID-19 cases to 16,297 in South Korea.’

A total 151 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 16,297.



The total recovery rate was 76.53 per cent.



Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.05 million people.







