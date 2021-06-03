by Colleen Fleiss on  March 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Cases Surpass 10K-Mark
In Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 cases cross the 10K mark, first time since mid-October, officials said here.

The state reported a whopping 10,216 fresh patients besides 53 deaths. With this the total number of 21,98,399 cases till date and 52,3939 fatalities in the past one year - both highest in India.

The number of 'active cases' in the state stood at 88,838, with a cure rate of 93.52 per cent and a death rate of 2.38.


In an alarming situation, a BMC health team was stunned to detect 10 staffers of a popular restaurant near Andheri station as Covid-19 positive.

The restaurant was ordered shut, all other staffers are also being tested and attempts are being to track the customers who may have visited the eatery in the past few days.

The health authorities are also monitoring the situation in various other public places like malls, shopping plazas, places of worship, daily or weekly markets, etc to strictly implement Covid-19 protocols like wearing face-masks, physical distancing and using sanitisers.

Presently, a whopping 410,411 people are in home isolation while another 4,203 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

As the cases continue to increase, the state government is likely to carry out a detailed review of the Covid-19 pandemic situation vis-a-is the ongoing vaccination drive, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns.

Source: IANS

