by Colleen Fleiss on  April 16, 2021 at 12:56 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: Over 2 Lakh New Coronavirus Cases Reported
In the last 24 hours, India has reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 14,291,917 cases on Friday, according to the Health Ministry data.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2 lakh cases. On Thursday, the number was 2,00,739.

This took the overall death toll in the country to 1,74,308.


Meanwhile, the daily active cases tally on Friday rose to 15,69,743.

A total of 1,18,302 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,25,47,866, with a recovery rate of 88.31 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,73,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 27,30,359 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,72,23,509.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Raised Mental Health Issues Within Families
The study by Penn State researchers found that in the first months of the pandemic, parents reported that their children were experiencing higher levels of depression and anxiety, and disruptive and aggressive behavior, than before the pandemic.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake