COVID-19 in India: Over 2 Lakh New Coronavirus Cases Reported

‘In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,185 new COVID-19 fatalities.’

Meanwhile, the daily active cases tally on Friday rose to 15,69,743.A total of 1,18,302 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,25,47,866, with a recovery rate of 88.31 per cent.The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,73,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.So far, 26,34,76,625 samples have been tested in the country.According to the government data, a total of 27,30,359 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,72,23,509.Source: IANS