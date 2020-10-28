COVID-19 In India: Numbers Touching 80L But Daily Spike Dips

"Signifying a landmark achievement, India has registered continuous decline in the average daily new Covid-19 cases over the past five weeks," the Ministry stated in tweet on Wednesday.
A graph attached with the tweet showed a spike of 83,232 cases between September 23 to September 29 which has come down to 49,909 between October 21 to October 27.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,54,028 cases, including 43,463 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,66,786 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,54,87,680.
Source: IANS