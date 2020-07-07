COVID-19 In India: Cases Cross 7L Mark, Over 4L Recovered

With a spike of more than 5,368 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,026 casualties so far, of which 204 occurred in the last 24 hours.Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,14,978 cases, including 1,571 deaths.With 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases and 48 deaths, the national capital surpassed the grim one lakh mark and mounted to 1,00,823 to remain the third worst hit.States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 36,772 cases and 1,960 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (28,636), Rajasthan (20,688), Madhya Pradesh (15285), West Bengal (22,987), Haryana (17,504), Karnataka (25,317), Andhra Pradesh (20,019), Telangana (25,733) and Bihar (12,125) cases.On Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 11,590,195 globally, while the fatalities rose to 537,429, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.Source: IANS