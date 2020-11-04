COVID-19 in Chandigarh: 2.19 Lakh Residents Screened

‘Coronavirus prevention: Good hygiene practice, washing hands, avoid unprotected contact with live animals, wear a mask, avoid travel, crowds, or uncooked food, are the standard precautions.’

"This will help to contain the corona and to fight with it greatly," Parida added.The Union Territory of Chandigarh has an estimated population of 12 lakh.Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore has directed city's periphery and colonies would be given priority in the screening.Earlier, he said door-to-door screening has started and requested the residents to give details about sickness, symptoms and foreign visits, if any."Remember our health workers are risking their lives for your life," he said in a tweet.After a break of eight days, the city reported a 40-year-old Covid-19 patient on Friday who has no travel or contact history.He is an assistant professor at Panjab University here.At present, Chandigarh has 12 active cases. Seven patients have been discharged.Source: IANS