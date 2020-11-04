by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2020 at 11:09 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in Chandigarh: 2.19 Lakh Residents Screened
In Chandigarh, the local administration has conducted COVID-19 screening of 2.19 lakh people to know about their foreign travel history or any symptoms and within one week the entire population would be covered.

He said so far one-sixth of the city has been covered. "We are going to be the country's first Union Territory or the first state to cover 100 per cent," he said through a video message.

"As it is a small city with limited population and we have competent staff, manpower, vehicles, doctors and facilities and we are doing this... and this will be the country's first achievement," he said.


"This will help to contain the corona and to fight with it greatly," Parida added.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has an estimated population of 12 lakh.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore has directed city's periphery and colonies would be given priority in the screening.

Earlier, he said door-to-door screening has started and requested the residents to give details about sickness, symptoms and foreign visits, if any.

"Remember our health workers are risking their lives for your life," he said in a tweet.

After a break of eight days, the city reported a 40-year-old Covid-19 patient on Friday who has no travel or contact history.

He is an assistant professor at Panjab University here.

At present, Chandigarh has 12 active cases. Seven patients have been discharged.

Source: IANS

