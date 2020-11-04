by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2020 at 8:07 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Lockdown Extended Till April 30
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Maharashtra lockdown will continue after April 14 till April 30.

In an address to the state, Thackeray said that it was imperative in view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and casualties in the state.

He said details of the protocols to be followed during the extended lockdown would be announced later.


About Coronavirus

Coronaviruses keep shifting their host very often from animals to humans (zoonosis), from humans to animals (reverse zoonosis), between humans, and between animals. There are 4 genera of coronaviruses, viz. alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. The symptoms of human coronaviruses are quite similar to those of a common cold or the flu. In this new strain of coronavirus, symptoms appear about a week after the infection has occurred hence it spreads more rapidly.

Coronavirus: Treatment & Prevention

Currently, there is no specific treatment targeting the coronavirus. Most treatments target the symptoms. Preventive strategies are the best means to curtail the infection. Coronavirus infections can be prevented with the practice of good hygiene. Following is a list of preventive measures:

• Wash hands after going out or interacting with people
• Wear a fitted mask with the absorbent white surface facing the mouth to absorb the germs that you cough out
• Avoid crowded areas and places with poor ventilation
• Avoid unprotected contact with live animals
• Avoid eating uncooked meat or keeping it in contact with other food. Make sure you wash and cook meat and eggs thoroughly.
• Cover your nose and mouth at all times when coughing or sneezing
• Avoid travel to reduce contact with potential infected individuals

Source: IANS

