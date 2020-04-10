by Colleen Fleiss on  October 4, 2020 at 10:41 PM Coronavirus News
Coronavirus Vaccine to be Rolled Out Within 3 Months in UK
The new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University scientists could be rolled out in as little as three months in the UK, a report said.

According to the Times, a mass roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine could be completed in as little as three months, raising the prospect of every adult in the country receiving a jab as early as Easter.

Government sources involved in making and distributing the vaccines told The Times that they expected a full programme, which would exclude children, could take six months or less after approval, and would probably be significantly quicker.


Meanwhile, European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it has started reviewing data on AstraZeneca and Oxford University's potential Covid-19 vaccine, in real-time, the first of such moves aimed at speeding up any approval process in the region for a vaccine.

According to the reports, the agency has raised the chances of the British vaccine, which is seen as leading the race for a successful vaccine against Covid-19.

The vaccine has been developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Also, the Serum Institute of India has tied up with AstraZeneca to produce doses of the vaccine in India. The trials will be conducted on 1,600 participants across the country.

Source: IANS

