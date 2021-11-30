About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COPD Patients Experience Cardiac Autonomic Dysfunction

by Hannah Joy on November 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM
Font : A-A+

COPD Patients Experience Cardiac Autonomic Dysfunction

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients experience cardiac autonomic dysfunction, regardless of disease severity, i.e., the ability of the heart to speed up during exercise and recover afterwards is limited.

The study, published in Annals of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.

Advertisement


"Although it is a respiratory disease, COPD also affects other systems of the body," commented Laura Delgado, predoctoral researcher at ISGlobal. "Its effect on the cardiovascular and muscular system has been extensively studied, but its effect on the autonomic nervous system has received less attention." With Delgado as lead author, the researchers set out to study this effect.

The study assessed participants' ability to increase their heart rate during exercise (chronotropic response, CR) and return to baseline values afterwards (heart rate recovery, HRR). The faster the heart responds, the better its autonomic function.
Advertisement

"In the case of reduced CR, our findings were consistent with the literature, although we measured it during a sub-optimal test that did not require maximal effort from the patients," explained Delgado. "In the case of HRR, we monitored patients' recovery for five minutes after the walk test and saw that their heart rate did not return to baseline."

The second aim of the study was to look at how autonomic function related to physical activity in people with COPD. "Here we observed six different physical activity parameters and tried to associate them with CR and HHR," Delgado continued. "In the end, we found a relationship between vigorous—that is, higher intensity—physical activity and autonomic function that persisted even after adjusting for confounding variables."

"We need to learn more about the systemic effects of COPD and its relationship with other features of the disease, such as physical activity, in order to be able to recommend improvements to disease management," commented Delgado.

The new study aimed to provide a detailed characterization of the parameters of cardiac autonomic response to exercise that could be used in the design of pulmonary rehabilitation programmes and physical activity interventions for patients with COPD.

In contrast to previous studies, which have focused on severe or hospitalized patients, this study also included patients with mild COPD. The analysis included 320 patients with mild to very severe COPD recruited from primary care centers and tertiary hospitals in five coastal towns in Catalonia. Eighty-two percent of the patients were men and the mean age was 68 years. Nearly 60% had a diagnosis of cardiovascular disease.

Another novel feature is that the researchers eschewed the usual means of assessing cardiac autonomic dysfunction—heart rate (measured by electrocardiogram) and baroreceptor sensitivity—and instead used two simple, low-cost parameters: CR during exercise and HRR afterwards. To measure autonomic function, participants underwent a six-minute walk test. CR was calculated by measuring heart rate during the walk test (in response to exertion) and HRR was calculated by measuring heart rate during a five-minute recovery period after the walk test.

In addition, the participants' physical activity—steps, time spent in any/moderate/vigorous activity, intensity of activity, and sedentary time—was measured objectively using an accelerometer over a one-week period.

The association between physical activity parameters—as measured by accelerometer—and CR and HRR was estimated using multivariable linear regression models.

The study found that an increase in time spent in vigorous physical activity was significantly associated with a fast decrease in HRR (p = 0.044) and an increase in CR (p = 0.021). No independent association was found for other physical activity parameters.

"At all levels of disease severity, people with COPD have cardiac autonomic dysfunction, which is inversely related to the practice of vigorous physical activity," concluded Judith García-Aymerich, head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Environment Programme at ISGlobal. "This means that, under the supervision of health care professionals, people with COPD could benefit from performing vigorous physical activity as part of pulmonary rehabilitation programmes and physical activity interventions, although more research is needed to analyze the pros and cons."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Omicron Variant Symptoms: Extreme Tiredness
New Maps Show How Far Africans Have to Travel for HIV Treatm... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Cardiomyopathy Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

Recommended Reading
Exposure to Toxins in Operating Rooms May Up COPD Risk
Exposure to Toxins in Operating Rooms May Up COPD Risk
Nurses who are exposed to toxins for more than 15 years in operating rooms were at high risk of ......
Hot Weather Aggravates COPD Symptoms
Hot Weather Aggravates COPD Symptoms
Hot weather worsens the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). For every degree ....
Nanoparticle Movement Through Mucus Predicts COPD Severity
Nanoparticle Movement Through Mucus Predicts COPD Severity
Researchers observe that nanoparticles' ability to move through mucus samples correlates with ......
How to Improve Quality of Life in COPD Patients?
How to Improve Quality of Life in COPD Patients?
Life quality of people with COPD can be improved when they live in areas where there is less air ......
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the b...
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to ai...
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic br...
Emphysema
Emphysema
Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flo...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation ...
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close