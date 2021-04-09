Hot Weather Aggravates COPD Symptoms

‘For every one degree Celsius increase temperature the symptoms of COPD worsened by 2%.’

According to researchers "Other studies have shown a connection between extreme heat exposure and increased risk of health problems and death in people with COPD. There are concerns that these problems will accelerate with the ongoing and worsening climate crisis. Therefore, it is important to quantify the health risks associated with changes in ambient temperature, while also determining who is most at risk to inform policy-makers and healthcare providers."The average age of participants involved in the study were 64 years of age and the symptoms worsened after two days from temperature increase. The patients with COPD should avoid adverse climatic conditions, limit outdoor activities and use indoor-cooling methods. Elders should adjust the body temperature by maintaining hydration.Heat might cause hyperventilation which increases the possibility of dynamic hyperinflation (person cannot exhale completely before inhaling again) and this leads to breathlessness. Increase dynamic hyperinflation increases pressure in the chest cavity and decreases the blood flow back to the heart. Other studies have shown that breathing hot air causes constriction of the airways."The climate emergency is proving to have far-reaching effects in areas of everyday life where it might not necessarily be expected to have an impact. This study offers a fascinating insight into the way it could be affecting the lives of people living with COPD and is yet more proof of the urgent need to tackle climate change and the world's rising temperatures." Says Zorana J. Andersen at the European Respiratory Society .Source: Medindia