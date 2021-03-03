by Angela Mohan on  March 3, 2021 at 12:01 PM Child Health News
Contact Lens Could be a Healthy Option for Children
Long-term ocular health of kids wearing daily disposable soft contact lenses had minimal impact on physiology over a tenure of six years. New study results affirm that lenses are an option for children as young as eight years old.

Ocular Health of Children Wearing Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Over a 6-Year Period (Woods J, et al) adds to the growing body of evidence in support of contact lens wear in children for myopia control.

The paper has been accepted by Contact Lens and Anterior Eye, the peer review journal of the British Contact Lens Association.


Investigators followed 144 children as part of a multi-site, randomized, controlled clinical trial for CooperVision's MiSight® 1 day contact lenses, which are currently available in 26 countries with more expected this year.

"Ultimately, our work suggests that placing age-appropriate children in daily disposable contact lenses is a successful way to correct their vision, in addition to the myopia control benefits of MiSight® 1 day .

This should provide eye care professionals and parents even more assurance when considering myopia control options," said Jill Woods, MSc, MCOptom, FAAO, FBCLA, Head of Clinical Research for the Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE). She is the paper's lead author and an investigator for the MiSight® 1 day clinical trial.

Across the entire study period, there were no contact lens-related serious adverse events, and the low incidence rate of corneal infiltrative events were the equivalent of 6.1 per 1,000 wearing years, which is similar to CIE rates in adults wearing 1-day lenses.

Ocular health, as determined by biomicroscopy after six years of full-time wear (representing more than 5,000 aggregate measurements of each variable, assessed at six-month intervals) was similar to baseline observations prior to commencing lens use.

The paper also discusses the many factors affecting contact lens wearing success, including lens fit, lens material and surface, and patient habits.

Based on a comprehensive literature review, this study is the longest ever to specifically report on physiological response to daily disposable soft contact lens wear in young children and adolescents.

It is the latest in a series of research initiatives sponsored by CooperVision that are adding to the evidence base for myopia management and control. These include the newly-available ReCSS retrospective study which showed very low complication rates of children who wear soft contact lenses.



Source: Eurekalert

