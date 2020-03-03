medindia
Combined Treatment Improves Responses for Endometrial, Colorectal and Gastric Tumors

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 3, 2020 at 8:03 AM
A new therapeutic vulnerability for patients who have tumors caused by a genetic misfire in the DNA mismatch repair (MMR) pathway, a system for repairing genetic aberrations has been discovered by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers. Study findings were published in the online issue of Cancer Cell.
"MMR deficient and MSI cancers display resistance to chemotherapy and only a subset responds to immunotherapy, leaving a large number of patients with few treatment options," said Shiaw-Yih Lin, Ph.D., professor of Systems Biology. "Our study identified proteome instability as a novel therapeutic vulnerability in MSI tumors."

Using cell lines, patient samples, mouse models and computational techniques, Lin's team showed that the abundant mutant proteins in MSI cancers become misshapen and structurally unstable. As tumor cells shift resources to help correctly shape the mutated proteins, they begin to fail to correctly shape normal proteins, ultimately resulting in all of the proteins within the tumor becoming more unstable. The abundance of misshapen proteins requires tumor cells to use a protein degradation pathway not typically used by normal cells. This pathway can be blocked by MLN4924, resulting in toxicity specifically in MSI cancer cells.

In addition to killing the cells, the authors found that treatment with MLN4924 induced an immunogenic form of cell death.

"As the tumor cells were dying following MLN4924 treatment, we observed them secreting molecules to recruit immune cells and expressing a protein instructing immune cells to kill other cells that look like them," said Daniel McGrail, Ph.D., postdoctoral fellow and the study's first author. "By further activating immune cells through dual treatment with anti-PD1, a treatment modality already approved in MSI tumors, we were able to induce durable, curative responses."

The team saw no toxicities from this therapeutic approach, and are hopeful about the translational prospects as both treatment agents are already in the clinic.

Source: Eurekalert

