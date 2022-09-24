About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Clot-busting Drug Lowers Cost in Stroke Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on September 24, 2022 at 10:41 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Clot-busting Drug Lowers Cost in Stroke Treatment

Tenecteplase, the newer-generation clot-busting medication fares better than the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in key areas such as better health outcomes and lower costs.

The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and was carried out over a 15-month period at 10 Ascension Seton hospitals in Central Texas starting in September 2019.

How to Deal with a Stroke

How to Deal with a Stroke


Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
Advertisement


"The Dell Med Neurology Stroke Program was one of the first in the United States to make this change," said Steven Warach, M.D., lead author of the study and director of the Stroke Program for Dell Med and Ascension Texas. "Based on even the earliest results from this study, other experts across the country were convinced and made the switch from alteplase to tenecteplase at their own stroke centers, including at Ascension hospitals nationwide."

Stroke: Facts & Figures

Nearly 800,000 people in the United States have a stroke every year. The vast majority of those strokes (about 87%) are ischemic, meaning they occur when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed by a blood clot. This can result in a corresponding loss of neurologic function.

Both tenecteplase and alteplase are federally approved for use in dissolving clots in blocked heart arteries. But the newer drug tenecteplase is also being used by clinicians, off-label, to treat ischemic strokes, because clinical trials in stroke suggest that it may be at least as good as alteplase and it is easier to administer. Tenecteplase is administered by a single five- to 10-second intravenous injection. The researchers compared its performance with the standard drug for stroke, alteplase, which is injected over 60 minutes.
Quiz on Stroke

Quiz on Stroke


Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the incidence of stroke can be brought down to a great extent by leading a healthy lifestyle. Here is a quiz that tests if you know enough about this disabling
Advertisement

"When it comes to treating patients with a stroke, every second matters," said Warach, who is also a professor of neurology at Dell Med. "The shorter preparation and injection time with tenecteplase not only eliminates a lot of dosing errors related to alteplase, but it's also more efficient. We were able to deliver the clot-busting medicine more quickly after patients arrived in the emergency department, and for patients who needed to be transferred to another hospital for more advanced care after receiving the clot buster, we were able to initiate the transfer sooner in those treated with tenecteplase."

For patients who come into the emergency department after a stroke, Warach's study found that the "door-to-needle" time — the time between patients' arrival and the moment they receive treatment — was on average six minutes quicker with tenecteplase. And for patients who also required a thrombectomy, the surgical removal of a blood clot causing the stroke, tenecteplase sped up the process of transferring the patient to a thrombectomy-capable stroke center by 25 minutes.

Tenecteplase Clot-Busting Drug Improves Health Outcomes

Researchers also saw improvements in clinical outcomes for patients given tenecteplase, including:

A 5% increase in patients who were able to walk independently at time of hospital discharge to home.

A 4% decrease in occurrences of bad events such as brain hemorrhages, discharge to hospice care or death.

"If this price differential continues, the magnitude of savings could equate to in excess of $150 million every year in the U.S.," said David Paydarfar, M.D., co-author of the study and chair of the Department of Neurology at Dell Med. "This is a great example of value-based care—better care for less money."

The Dell Med Neurology Stroke Program is now working with colleagues in the state-funded Lone Star Stroke Research Consortium to disseminate its study findings across the state, helping more stroke centers make the switch to tenecteplase. Warach is also working with Lone Star Stroke colleagues to build a statewide database to further confirm their results and answer lingering questions.

"For example, we have such a large Latinx population in Texas. I'd like to know if we're seeing the same advantages from tenecteplase in that community as we are in the larger population," said Warach. "The more data we have, the more questions we can answer."

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator


Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
View all
Recommended Reading
Congenital Heart DiseaseCongenital Heart Disease
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
HyperventilationHyperventilation
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
StrokeStroke
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Signature Drug Toxicity Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood - Sugar Chart Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) A-Z Drug Brands in India Blood Donation - Recipients Indian Medical Journals Color Blindness Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Clot-busting Drug Lowers Cost in Stroke Treatment Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests