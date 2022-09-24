About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gene Sheds Insights into Congenital Heart Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on September 24, 2022 at 10:42 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Gene Sheds Insights into Congenital Heart Disease

VGLL4 gene key to embryo development is dispensable for myocardial growth and helps understand congenital heart defects and heart failure.

Congenital Heart Disease: New Insights

Why this matters: Congenital heart disease is one of the leading causes of pediatric morbidity and mortality, which is why it is important to decipher the molecular mechanisms that control heart development. Cardiovascular development has become a crucial element of understanding congenital heart diseases, and the more we know about this, the better we can treat heart malformations.

Context: "Vestigial like family member found in many organs and tissues. VGLL4 has been pinpointed to be a tumor suppressor, and it has been thoroughly researched in cancer studies.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease


Heart diseases that are present at birth are called " Congenital heart diseases".
Advertisement


Study summary: To understand the VGLL4 function in the heart, the authors generated two VGLL4 loss-of-function mouse lines: a germline VGLL4 depletion allele and a cardiomyocyte-specific VGLL4 depletion allele. The analysis of the embryos revealed that VGLL4 knockout embryos had reduced body size, malformed tricuspid valves, but normal myocardium and normal heart function.

Team authors: Caroline Sheldon, Aaron Farley, Qing Ma, William Pu, and Zhiqiang Lin. Dr. Zhiqiang Lin led the team, he is a Principal Investigator at the Masonic Medical Research Institute. The research team includes colleagues from Harvard Stem Cell Institute and Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Lin co-authored a previous study about VGLL4 in 2016, also with Dr. Pu and Dr. Ma.3

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure


Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
Advertisement

Quiz on Heart Attack

Quiz on Heart Attack


The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz and find out.
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack


Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
H1N1 Influenza Prevention in Children: What Parents Need to Know
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Dietary Factors Responsible for Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) Production and Hair Loss
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
Test Your Knowledge About Chromosomes?
View all
Recommended Reading
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Cardiac CatheterizationCardiac Catheterization
DNA Finger PrintingDNA Finger Printing
Heart AttackHeart Attack
Patent Ductus ArteriosusPatent Ductus Arteriosus
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Patent Ductus Arteriosus Congenital Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Color Blindness Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Daily Calorie Requirements Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga A-Z Drug Brands in India Hearing Loss Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Gene Sheds Insights into Congenital Heart Disease Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests