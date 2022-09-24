New Brain Areas Linked to Cognitive Processes Discovered

Key areas of the human anterior prefrontal cortex that play a major role in cognitive functions have been mapped by researchers. Two of the newly identified areas are relatively larger in females than in males.



The human dorsolateral prefrontal cortex is involved in cognitive control including attention selection, working memory, decision making and planning of actions. Changes in this brain region are suspected to play a role in schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression and bipolar disorder, making it an important research target. Researchers from Forschungszentrum Jülich and Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf now provide detailed, three-dimensional maps of four new areas of the brain region.

Cognitive Functions of the Brain

In order to identify the borders between brain areas, the researchers statistically analyzed the distribution of cells (the cytoarchitecture) in 10 post mortem human brains. After reconstructing the mapped areas in 3D, the researchers superimposed the maps of the 10 different brains and generated probability maps that reflect how much the localization and size of each area varies among individuals.