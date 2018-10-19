medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Circadian Enhancers Prevent Myocardial Injury in the Perioperative Setting

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 19, 2018 at 10:23 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New screening method developed by scientists tests for the effects of frequently administered anesthetics on cardiac PER2.
Circadian Enhancers Prevent Myocardial Injury in the Perioperative Setting
Circadian Enhancers Prevent Myocardial Injury in the Perioperative Setting

This screening demonstrated that only the benzodiazepine, midazolam, significantly downregulated PER2 levels in the heart tissue. Considering loss of PER2 is known to be detrimental during myocardial ischemia and reperfusion (IR)-injury, the study next addressed whether administration of midazolam prior to the occurrence of an MI would increase severity of such an incident.

Using a well-established mouse model of myocardial IR-injury, the study team found that mice exposed to midazolam had an approximate 28.8% increase in infarct size compared to the control group. In agreement, Troponin-I levels were on average 198.9% greater in the mice given midazolam compared to the control mice. Indeed, mice administered midazolam were associated with deleterious consequences upon myocardial IR-injury.

Innovative cardioprotective strategies are of imminent demand. Considering perioperative MI is the most common major cardiovascular complication, identifying factors that lead to cardiac disease onset and finding solutions to prevent potential cardiac damage are of critical importance. Previous work revealed that anesthetics used in the perioperative setting alter cellular circadian biology and furthermore, a critical role for the circadian rhythm protein Period 2 (PER2) was revealed in promoting cardioprotection through metabolic pathway mediation. The current studies intended to answer this question: does anesthetic administration lead to increased susceptibility to MI, and if so, does targeting circadian PER2 provide a cardioprotective effect?

The second part of the study sought to reverse the deleterious effects of midazolam when administered prior to myocardial ischemia. Recently, a large-scale screen identified nobiletin, a flavonoid from citrus peels, as a potent circadian PER2 enhancer. Not only was nobiletin found to increase cardiac PER2 and reduce infarct sizes by 47.4%, but nobiletin also abolished the deleterious effects of midazolam as demonstrated by a 28.9% decrease in infarct sizes and 55.4% decrease in Troponin-I levels in mice given both midazolam and nobiletin compared to mice given solely midazolam prior to myocardial ischemia. Furthermore, nobiletin provided cardioprotection in a PER2 dependent manner during IR-injury. This was demonstrated by nobiletin treatment prior to myocardial ischemia in mice with a genetic deletion of PER2, which revealed no cardioprotection.

This publication reports how midazolam mediated alterations of PER2 expression may have functional consequences during myocardial ischemia and identifies circadian biology as a potential consideration in translational studies and in the perioperative setting to prevent or treat myocardial ischemia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Orthopedic Surgery May Increase Heart Disease Complications

Orthopedic Surgery May Increase Heart Disease Complications

Myocardial ischemia occurs more often in those who have undergone orthopedic surgery with previous risk factors of heart disease.

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Heart diseases are the most common and threatening disease today. It has takes millions of lives all over the world each year and the death count is not going down. Here are tips to a healthy heart.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

More News on:

Athletes Foot 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive