by Colleen Fleiss on  July 11, 2021 at 1:01 PM Tropical Disease News
Cholera Outbreak Kills 325 in Nigeria
In Nigeria, a cholera outbreak has killed 325 people in 15 states and the capital Lagos between January and June of this year, according to health authorities.

In an update on Saturday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said a total of 14,343 suspected cases of cholera were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the period, with 325 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, about 27 per cent of suspected cases across the country are those in the five to 14 years bracket.


The health agency added that it has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the current outbreak, including deployment of rapid response teams to support the response at the state level, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, and scale-up of risk communications amongst other activities.

The outbreak is frequently reported in Nigeria due to the lack of potable water supply, especially in densely populated areas.

Source: IANS

