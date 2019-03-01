medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

China’s War with Particulate Air Pollution Shooted Up Ozone Pollution

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 3, 2019 at 4:56 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the last five years, China waged war on air pollution and imposed stringent policies to regulate the emission of fine particulate air pollutant known as PM 2.5. Cities restricted the number of cars on the road, coal-fired power plants reduced or shut and replaced by natural gas which decreased nearly 40 percent of the concentration of the contaminant.
China’s War with Particulate Air Pollution Shooted Up Ozone Pollution
China’s War with Particulate Air Pollution Shooted Up Ozone Pollution

But, a recent study of environmental data revealed a rise in the harmful ground-level ozone pollution especially in large cities, with a drop in the PM 2.5.

As it turns out, when it comes to the war on air pollution, chemistry is a formidable foe.

Ozone is the main ingredient in smog and has been studied since it began choking cities in the U.S. in the early 1950s. "Ozone is formed through a series of chemical reactions, starting with the oxidation of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This reaction forms chemical radicals, which drives reactions among oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and VOCs to produce ozone in the presence of sunlight. Both NOx and VOCs are emitted from fossil fuel combustion, and VOCs can also be emitted from industrial sources.

The researchers from the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and the Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (NUIST) found that particulate matter acts like a sponge for the radicals needed to generate ozone pollution, sucking them up and preventing them from producing ozone.

"There was so much particulate matter in Chinese cities that it stunted the ozone production," said Daniel Jacob, the Vasco McCoy Family Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry and Environmental Engineering, and co-corresponding author of the study.

But the rapid reduction of PM 2.5 dramatically altered the chemistry of the atmosphere, leaving more radicals available to produce ozone.

"We haven't observed this happening anywhere else because no other country has moved this quickly to reduce particulate matter emissions," said Jacob. "It took China four years to do what took 30 years in the U.S."

Despite this rapid reduction, China still has a long way to go to meet its air quality goals.

"As PM 2.5 levels continue to fall, ozone is going to keep getting worse," said Ke Li, a postdoctoral fellow at SEAS and first author of the study.

"Results from this study suggest that extra efforts are needed to reduce NOx and VOC emissions in order to stem the tide of ozone pollution", said Professor Hong Liao at NUIST who is the co-corresponding author of this work.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Health Effects of Global Warming

Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.

Warts

Warts arise on damaged skin infected with HPV and are common in children, young adults, and those with a compromised immune system. Warts easily spread through skin contact, and are normally benign.

More News on:

Warts Pollution Air Pollution Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Nephrotoxicity

Apple Cider Vinegar: The Controversial Health Tonic

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive