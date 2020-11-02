China's One-Child Policy had a beneficial effect on women's education and revealed about half of the increase in educational attainment for women born between 1960-1980. The findings of the study are published in the journal Contemporary Economic Policy.

China's One-child Policy Effect on Women's Education

‘In China, the One-Child Policy was the biggest social movement that fundamentally changed the lives and family structure of the entire generation born in the 1960s. ’

"Women anticipated having fewer children, which may have delayed their entry into parenthood and even delayed the decision to get married, which allowed them to get more education," said author Xuan Jiang, Ph.D., of The Ohio State University.



Women's educational attainment has increased tremendously and even exceeded men's all over the world in the late 20th century.