medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

China's One-child Policy Effect on Women's Education

by Iswarya on  February 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

China's One-Child Policy had a beneficial effect on women's education and revealed about half of the increase in educational attainment for women born between 1960-1980. The findings of the study are published in the journal Contemporary Economic Policy.
China's One-child Policy Effect on Women's Education
China's One-child Policy Effect on Women's Education

Women's educational attainment has increased tremendously and even exceeded men's all over the world in the late 20th century.

Show Full Article


Analyses in the review indicate that reductions in fertility expectations in China increased women's educational attainment and helped to close the gender education gap.

"Women anticipated having fewer children, which may have delayed their entry into parenthood and even delayed the decision to get married, which allowed them to get more education," said author Xuan Jiang, Ph.D., of The Ohio State University.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

'Education' Not the Main Reason For Delaying Motherhood

The researchers found that in the UK, a woman's family background was the major factor rather than education.

Men's Health Month is June 2018 - Awareness, Prevention, Education, Family

Men's Health Month is observed internationally in June every year to raise awareness on health issues impacting boys and men.

Special Education Programs Less Accessible for Minority Children in US

Minority children in the United States are less likely than their Caucasian peers to be identified as disabled and underrepresented in the special education system.

Interprofessional Education for Delirium Care - Protocol for Systematic Review

A systematic protocol has been designed and published to identify the effectiveness of IPE programs on the delivery of care for people with dementia.

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance

Understanding the role of Third Party Administrator (TPA) in the world of health insurance and how the TPA are changing the face of health insurance.

More News on:

Third Party Administrator for Claims and Cashless Health Insurance
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Chalazion
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive