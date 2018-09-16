medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Children Who Develop ALL May Have a Dysfunctional Immune System Right at Birth

by Rishika Gupta on  September 16, 2018 at 6:40 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Certain concentrations of eight detectable inflammatory markers were able to tell the way that children bound to develop ALL responded to infections early on from when they were infants, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Cancer Research.
Children Who Develop ALL May Have a Dysfunctional Immune System Right at Birth
Children Who Develop ALL May Have a Dysfunctional Immune System Right at Birth

Background: Prior research indicates that ALL could develop in children because of an overreaction to infections in childhood, Søegaard explained. This may hold promise for the prevention of childhood ALL through early immune modulation, she added.

How the Study Was Conducted: Søegaard and colleagues used data from Denmark's Neonatal Screening Biobank and nationwide registers to assess baseline characteristics of the immune system of children born in Denmark from 1995 to 2008, who at ages 1-9 years were diagnosed with B-cell precursor ALL, the most common ALL subtype in children. They measured the concentrations of inflammatory markers, including cytokines and acute inflammatory proteins, on neonatal dried blood spots from 178 childhood ALL patients and 178 matched leukemia-free controls.

Inflammatory markers included interleukin (IL)-6, its soluble receptor sIL-6Rα, IL-8, IL-10, IL-12, IL-17, IL-18, transforming growth factor (TGF)-β1, monocyte chemotactic protein (MCP)-1, and C-reactive protein (CRP). "These markers were chosen to provide a broad picture of the neonatal immune response," Søegaard said.

Results: Children who later developed B-cell precursor ALL had statistically significantly different neonatal concentrations of eight of the nine analyzed inflammatory markers, compared with controls. IL-10 concentrations were too low for accurate measurement. Neonatal concentrations of sIL-6Rα, IL-8, TGF-β1, MCP-1, and CRP were statistically significantly lower, while concentrations of IL-6, IL-17, and IL-18 were statistically significantly higher among B-cell precursor ALL patients, compared with controls.

"We also demonstrated that several previously shown ALL risk factors, namely birth order, gestational age, and sex were associated with the neonatal concentrations of inflammatory markers," Søegaard noted. "These findings raise the interesting possibility that the effects of some known ALL risk factors partly act through prenatal programming of immune function.

Author's Comments: "Our findings suggest that children who develop ALL are immunologically disparate already at birth," said Søegaard. "This may link to other observations suggesting that children who develop ALL respond differently to infections in early childhood, potentially promoting subsequent genetic events required for transformation to ALL, or speculations that they are unable to eliminate preleukemic cells.

"Importantly, our study does not inform about the nature of the associations observed, i.e., whether they are causal or consequential. Accordingly, further studies are needed both to confirm the findings and to identify the underlying mechanisms," she emphasized.

"Our findings underline the role the child's baseline immune characteristics may play in the development of ALL. However, we cannot yet use our research results to predict who will develop childhood ALL. In future studies, we will further characterize the relation between immune constitution at birth and risk of childhood ALL with the ultimate goal of developing preventive strategies targeting predisposed children," Søegaard said.

Study Limitations: Limitations of the study include the small number of studied inflammatory markers and the limited sample size, which made it impossible to detect potential differences in the association with inflammatory markers between subtypes of B-cell precursor ALL, Søegaard said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

High Stress in Few Leukemia Patients May Increase the Risk of More Advanced Disease

High Stress in Few Leukemia Patients May Increase the Risk of More Advanced Disease

More stress in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients is linked to a higher number of circulating cancerous cells and elevated levels of advanced disease markers.

How Stress Hormone Cortisol Prevents Leukemia?

How Stress Hormone Cortisol Prevents Leukemia?

Blood/bone marrow cancer - acute myeloid leukemia (AML) - cells evade the anti-cancer activity of the human immune system by employing the human hormone cortisol.

Major New Vulnerability of Childhood Leukemia Uncovered

Major New Vulnerability of Childhood Leukemia Uncovered

The major breakthrough allows researchers to target LEDGF/p75 interactions, which can be used to develop entirely new therapeutic strategies against mixed lineage leukemia.

Melanoma, Dangerous Skin Cancer Linked with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Melanoma, Dangerous Skin Cancer Linked with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

A large group of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia were found to have a sizable 600 percent higher risk of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

More News on:

Immunisation Height and Weight-Kids Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Myasthenia Gravis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive