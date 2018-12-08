medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Melanoma, Dangerous Skin Cancer Linked with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 12, 2018 at 8:28 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A large group of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia were found to have a sizable 600 percent higher risk of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer. A Wilmot Cancer Institute scientific team made this important discovery and recommends close monitoring of CLL patients for melanoma to catch the skin cancer early.
Melanoma, Dangerous Skin Cancer Linked with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Melanoma, Dangerous Skin Cancer Linked with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Although a higher risk of melanoma had been known, a full analysis of detection rates and treatments among CLL patients has never been reported before, said Clive Zent, M.D., who led the study. It was published by the journal Leukemia Research.

As a result of this new data, Zent, an international expert in CLL, recommends that all clinical teams who care for CLL patients should actively monitor for melanoma as a part of routine care. The goal is to catch the skin cancer early and manage it with the newest targeted therapies.

"We do not for sure know why CLL patients are more susceptible to melanoma, but the most likely cause is a suppressed immune system," said Zent, a professor of Hematology/Oncology and Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Cancer and Wilmot.

"Normally, in people with healthy immune systems, malignant skin cells might be detected and destroyed before they become a problem. But in CLL patients, failure of this control system increases the rate at which cancer cells can grow into tumors, and also the likelihood that they will become invasive or spread to distant sites."

Study results showed that 22 melanomas were diagnosed among 470 people in the cohort, a rate that's more than 600 percent higher than what would be expected in a similar group of age- and gender-matched people from the general population.

Of the 22 diagnoses, 15 (or 68 percent) were detected through monitoring in the UR Medicine dermatology clinic associated with Wilmot, and two cases (9 percent) were found by CLL specialists. Eighty eight percent of the cases involved earlier-stage disease with a better prognosis, the study said.

Researchers also noted a bright spot: one CLL patient, a 75-year-old woman, who developed advanced melanoma, was treated with a targeted cancer-immunotherapy drug, pembrolizumab (Keytruda), and went into remission for more than two years. She had been taking another targeted therapy, ibrutinib, for the leukemia. Zent believes this is the first published report to offer evidence that the ibrutinib/pembrolizumab combination was effective.

CLL is the most common type of leukemia in the U.S., with about 140,000 people living with the disease. Immune dysfunction is a major complication. Zent said the Wilmot research supports the need for larger studies to seek solutions for the CLL/skin cancer risk.

The Cadregari Endowment Fund at the Wilmot Cancer Institute supported the investigation. First author is William J. Archibald, a former UR School of Medicine and Dentistry student who has since graduated and performed much of the work on the study while in Rochester. Zent is editor-in-chief of the journal that published the paper, but he was blinded to the peer-review process, which was overseen by another editor at the journal.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Melanoma

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the 'good cancers'.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Leukemia

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation  Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Cancer Leukemia Cancer and Homeopathy Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Myeloid Leukemia Ultra-Violet Radiation Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cancer Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...