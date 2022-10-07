About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Childhood Obesity Increasing Rapidly

by Colleen Fleiss on July 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM
Font : A-A+

Childhood Obesity Increasing Rapidly

Despite healthy living environments, obesity cases in elementary school are higher and are occurring earlier in childhood than they were even a decade earlier. The multidisciplinary Emory team includes co-senior authors Michael R. Kramer, PhD, K.M. Venkat Narayan, MD, and postdoctoral fellow Rebecca Jones, PhD.

The researchers analyzed at what ages children are most likely to develop obesity and which children are at highest risk. They compared data on children entering kindergarten in 1998 and in 2010 and followed them through fifth grade. The data are nationally representative, so findings can be generalized to children growing up in the United States.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity


Over 1 billion people world-wide are obese thus affecting their health due to their nutrition and lifestyle. 3.9% of India's population is obese! Know more about obesity and its prevention.
Advertisement


Major findings from the study include:

Approximately 40 percent of today's high school students and young adults had experienced obesity or could be categorized as overweight before leaving primary school.
Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity


Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
Advertisement

Children born in the 2000s experienced rates of obesity at higher levels and at younger ages than children 12 years earlier, despite public health campaigns and interventions aimed at preventing obesity.

Non-Black Hispanic kindergartners had a 29 percent higher incidence of developing obesity by fifth grade compared to non-Black Hispanic kindergartners 12 years earlier.

Risk of developing obesity in primary school among the most economically disadvantaged groups increased by 15 percent.

"These worrying data indicate that the childhood obesity epidemic in the United States continues to grow and get more serious. Our knowledge about effective interventions to fight this also seems limited," says Narayan. "We urgently need an aggressive national strategy for interdisciplinary research and public health to stem the tide of childhood obesity and its consequences in the US and worldwide."

Cunningham adds, "For decades, we have seen the number of children with obesity increasing, in spite of extensive efforts from many parents and policy makers to improve children's nutrition, physical activity and living environments. Have these efforts worked? Is obesity finally receding? Our findings indicate that no, obesity must continue to be a public health priority."

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity

Test Your Knowledge on Childhood Obesity


Obesity is defined as having excess body fat, and is responsible for a wide range of chronic health problems. Childhood obesity is becoming increasingly prevalent with nearly 20% of American children and nearly the same percentage of children in India suffering from obesity.
Advertisement

Tips to Control Obesity in Children

Tips to Control Obesity in Children


Obesity is resistant to instant remedies and its management is a long-term endeavor. Here are a few tips to control obesity in children.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Battle of the BulgeBattle of the Bulge
Body Mass Index Body Mass Index
Bulimia NervosaBulimia Nervosa
DiabesityDiabesity
Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlHunger Fullness and Weight Control
LiposuctionLiposuction
ObesityObesity
Sleep Eating DisordersSleep Eating Disorders
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Sleep Eating Disorders Body Mass Index Liposuction Childhood Obesity Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care Blood Pressure Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Diaphragmatic Hernia A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Selfie Addiction Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close