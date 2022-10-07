About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Preeclampsia During Pregnancy be Caused by the Father?

by Dr. Jayashree on July 10, 2022 at 8:07 PM
The characteristics and lifestyle of the fathers do not play a significant role in their partners' susceptibility to preeclampsia. This finding is observed in new research published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.

Preeclampsia that occurs during pregnancy and is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of kidney damage can be dangerous for both mother and baby.

Preeclampsia Associated With Increased Risk of Hypertension After pregnancy

Women diagnosed with severe preeclampsia during pregnancy remain at risk of developing hypertension after pregnancy
The cause of preeclampsia is unclear, making strategies for its prevention challenging, although various maternal risk factors have been recognized.

What Is The Role Of The Father In The Occurrence Of Preeclampsia?

In this new study, researchers examined questionnaire data from 586 men who had fathered a preeclamptic pregnancy and 660 control men who had fathered a non-preeclamptic pregnancy.

Fathers in the former group more often reported preeclampsia in a previously fathered pregnancy, but there were no differences in the socioeconomic background or health history of the preeclamptic and control fathers or their parents.
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women

Pregnant women can lower their risk of complications like preeclampsia by following a diet called "Mediterranean diet." Read more to view other benefits of this diet.
The groups of fathers reported comparably often having been born from preeclampsia and normal pregnancies, which is in contrast to some previous studies.

Men who themselves were born in a preeclampsia pregnancy have been shown to have an increased risk of preeclampsia in the pregnancies that they subsequently father.

These findings suggest a role of paternal genes in the increased risk of preeclampsia through the fetal genome. Unfortunately, in the present study, a large number of the fathers did not know whether their mother had PE.

It would be of interest to replicate our analyses by utilizing registry-based data, in line with some previous studies. A larger study population would have allowed us to compare the incidence of PE in previously fathered pregnancies with a different partner than the index mother. Both paternal genotype and phenotype need to be addressed in future studies.



Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
Quiz on Early Pregnancy Symptoms

If you are trying to find out whether you have conceived this time around, you can ask other people, worry in silence or take this quiz on early signs and symptoms of pregnancy.
