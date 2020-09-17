Child Neglect May Lead to Teen Pregnancy and Delinquency

‘Neglected children experience higher rates of teen pregnancy, immorality, cannabis abuse and visual hallucinations as a result of their maltreatment.’

, says Emeritus Professor Najman.Child neglect is defined as not giving necessary physical requirements (food, clothing or a safe place to sleep) and emotional requirements (comfort and emotional support) to the child, as determined by the Queensland Government's Department of Child Safety.he said.Emeritus Professor Najman initiated the data project called Mater Hospital-University of Queensland Study of Pregnancy (MUSP) in 1981.The study, conducted by UQ medical school and PhD graduate Dr Lane Strathearn, anonymously linked the data with state government reports of child abuse and neglect to examine how child maltreatment was associated with a broad range of outcomes over two decades, including cognitive, educational, psychological, sexual and physical health, and addiction.he said.Physical abuse results in criminality and externalizing behavior problems as well as drug abuse and should strongly be prevented.Other studies reveal that simple interventions, such as nurses visiting homes of pregnant women and new mothers, can mitigate child maltreatment and help prevent some of the negative outcomes.Source: Medindia