by Poojitha Shekar on  September 17, 2020 at 1:07 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Child Neglect May Lead to Teen Pregnancy and Delinquency
Children who are neglected are seven times more likely than other abuse victims to have a teen pregnancy say University of Queensland researchers.

Neglect is one of the most severe types of maltreatment when compared to emotional, sexual and physical abuse, says a study on the long-term impact of child abuse and neglect.

UQ researcher Emeritus Professor Jake Najman said the 20-year study found neglected children had the highest rates of teen pregnancy, and were at a three-to five-fold increased risk of failing school, unemployment, anxiety, depression, psychosis and cannabis abuse problems.


"Although most children in our study experienced multiple types of maltreatment, child neglect and emotional abuse were specifically linked to the worst outcomes", says Emeritus Professor Najman.

Child neglect is defined as not giving necessary physical requirements (food, clothing or a safe place to sleep) and emotional requirements (comfort and emotional support) to the child, as determined by the Queensland Government's Department of Child Safety.

"Emotionally abused kids were particularly prone to experiencing harassment, psychosis and injecting drugs," he said.

Emeritus Professor Najman initiated the data project called Mater Hospital-University of Queensland Study of Pregnancy (MUSP) in 1981.

The study, conducted by UQ medical school and PhD graduate Dr Lane Strathearn, anonymously linked the data with state government reports of child abuse and neglect to examine how child maltreatment was associated with a broad range of outcomes over two decades, including cognitive, educational, psychological, sexual and physical health, and addiction.

"Sexual abuse victims experienced early sexual activity, teen pregnancy, depressive symptoms, and post-traumatic stress disorder, but to a lesser severity than neglected children," he said.

Physical abuse results in criminality and externalizing behavior problems as well as drug abuse and should strongly be prevented.

Other studies reveal that simple interventions, such as nurses visiting homes of pregnant women and new mothers, can mitigate child maltreatment and help prevent some of the negative outcomes.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right
Parents need to invest quality time in raising children and instill good values in their growing years.
READ MORE
Child Behavior Disorders
Behavioral problems occur in children for various reasons including stress, abuse or inconsistent parenting. They must not be mistaken for misbehavior which children are prone to from time to time.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs should be avoided.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care
What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Sexual Deviance
Sexual deviance includes a range of abnormal sexual expression from fetishism, cross dressing, sexual sadomasochism to pedophilia, incest and rape at the extreme end of the continuum.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Trimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to flySexual DeviancePregnancy and Antenatal Care