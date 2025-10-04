Chew Gum, Detect Flu: A Tasty New Test Ahead

A new flu detection method may turn ordinary gum into a virus-sensing tool, offering a faster, low-cost alternative to swabs. Scientists have created a sensor that releases a distinct flavor when it encounters the influenza virus.

Did You Know?

#Flu spreads even before symptoms appear. A new #chewinggum test could help detect #infections early and prevent transmission. #fluseason #virusdetection #medIndia’

#Flu spreads even before symptoms appear. A new #chewinggum test could help detect #infections early and prevent transmission. #fluseason #virusdetection #medIndia’

How Does This Sensor Detect Flu?

What Did Experiments Reveal?

Could Gum Protect High-Risk Groups?

Asapproaches in the northern hemisphere, researchers may soon swapwith chewing gum as a flu test.A newly developedresponds to influenza by releasing a distinct. Scientists hope to embed this into gum or lozenges, allowing simpleto curb pre-symptomatic spread.Current diagnostics rely on PCR nasal swabs, which are accurate but costly and slow, or at-home lateral flow tests that miss those infected before showing symptoms. Because individuals are contagious before symptoms appear, experts envision the tongue itself becoming a— cheap, accessible, and available to all.As written in their published study, Lorenz Meinel and colleagues address these flu detection shortcomings “by switching away from complex detectors and machinery and toward a detector that is available for anyone, everywhere and anytime:.”The team developed a molecular sensor that releases a flavor that human tongues can detect —, found in the spice thyme. The sensor is based on a substrate of the influenza virus glycoprotein called(the “N” in H1N1). Influenza viruses use neuraminidase to break certain bonds on the host’s cell to infect it. So, the researchers synthesized a neuraminidase substrate and attached a thymol molecule to it.registers as a strong herbal taste on the tongue. Theoretically, when the synthesized sensor is in the mouth of someone infected with the flu, the viruses lob off the thymol molecules, and their flavor is detected by the tongue.After developing their molecular sensor, the researchers conducted lab tests with it. In vials with human saliva from people diagnosed with the flu, the sensor released freewithin 30 minutes. When they tested the sensor on human and mouse cells, it didn’t change the cells’ functioning. Next, Meinel and team hope to start human clinical trials in about two years to confirm the sensor’staste sensations in people with pre- and post-symptomatic influenza.If incorporated into chewing gums or lozenges, “this sensor could be a rapid and accessible first-line screening tool to help protect people in,” says Meinel.The authors acknowledge funding from the Federal Ministry of Research and Education (now called the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space) and have registered a patent with the European Patent Office on this technology.Source-American Chemical Society