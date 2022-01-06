Chest CT Of Pneumonia Patients Reveals Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine

Advertisement

216 patients were unvaccinated, while 167 and 84 patients were fully vaccinated—having received a second dose at least 14 days before COVID-19 diagnosis—by the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine or the ChAdOx1-S adenovirus vector vaccine, respectively.The frequency of an absence of pneumonia was 15% in unvaccinated patients, versus 51% and 29% in patients fully vaccinated with BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1-S vaccines, respectively. Additionally, mean CT-SS was significantly higher in unvaccinated patients than in patients fully vaccinated with BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1-S vaccines.," the authors of this AJR article reiterated.Source: Medindia