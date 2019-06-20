Certain Behaviors in Kindergarten Associated With Lower Adult Salary: Study

Font : A- A+



Inattention among kindergarteners was linked to lower earnings as adults, stated study based on behavioral ratings from kindergarten teachers for 2,850 children in Canada at ages 5 or 6 and government tax returns for those same children as adults at ages 33 to 35.

Certain Behaviors in Kindergarten Associated With Lower Adult Salary: Study



Researchers report that after accounting for IQ and family background, kindergarten inattention was associated with lower earning for boys and girls later in life, while kindergarten ratings of aggression and opposition (disobeying, refusing to share, blaming others) were associated with lower earnings only for boys.



‘Certain behaviors in kindergarten were associated with lower adult salary. ’ Show Full Article



A limitation of the study is that it shows only associations and causal inferences can't be made. Authors: Sylvana M. Cote, Ph.D., Universite de Montreal, and coauthors.



(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.1326)



Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Source: Eurekalert The results suggest early monitoring and support for children demonstrating certain behaviors could have long-term benefits.A limitation of the study is that it shows only associations and causal inferences can't be made. Authors: Sylvana M. Cote, Ph.D., Universite de Montreal, and coauthors.(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.1326)Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert Researchers report that after accounting for IQ and family background, kindergarten inattention was associated with lower earning for boys and girls later in life, while kindergarten ratings of aggression and opposition (disobeying, refusing to share, blaming others) were associated with lower earnings only for boys.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement