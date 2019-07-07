Congenital heart disease was found to be directly associated with cancer among children and young adults, said new study.

Cancer Risk Among Children, Young Adults With Congenital Heart Disease

‘Children and young adults with congenital heart disease are at increased cancer risk.’

National registry data in Sweden were used in this study that assessed the risk of developing cancer in children and young adults with congenital heart disease compared with healthy people in the general population from birth to age 41.