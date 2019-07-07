medindia

Cancer Risk Among Children, Young Adults With Congenital Heart Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 7, 2019 at 10:54 PM Cancer News
Congenital heart disease was found to be directly associated with cancer among children and young adults, said new study.
Cancer Risk Among Children, Young Adults With Congenital Heart Disease
National registry data in Sweden were used in this study that assessed the risk of developing cancer in children and young adults with congenital heart disease compared with healthy people in the general population from birth to age 41.

Zacharias Mandalenakis, M.D., Ph.D., F.E.S.C., of the University of Gothenburg in Gothenburg, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.6762)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

