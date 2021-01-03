Can Insulin Be Stored Outside Fridge?

This study was conducted under laboratory conditions similar to those of a refugee camp in northern Kenya, where temperatures typically fluctuate between 25° C (77° F) at night and 37° C (98.6° F) during the day.During 28 days of exposure to the fluctuating temperatures, as well as for up to 12 weeks, no changes were seen in the physical structure, bioactivity, or appearance of insulin in vials or cartridges compared to insulin stored at temperatures of 2° to 8° C. This is true for both human insulin and analogue formulations.These findings are important in low-resource settings, where patients who don't have refrigerators in their homes and have to travel to and from a hospital or clinic twice daily to receive their insulin doses.Senior author Leonardo Scapozza, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical biochemistry/chemistry at the University of Geneva, Geneva, Switzerland, said,This study was co-conducted by humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and they said,However, after 4 weeks with continuous exposure to a temperature of 31° C (87.8° F), all insulin formulations began to degrade and showed diminished bioactivity. After 1 week of continuous exposure to 37° C (98.6° F), two of the insulin formulations began to degrade with continuous exposure to 37° C (98.6° F).These findings support the current recommendations that the insulin in insulin pumps ― in which insulin is typically exposed continuously to body temperature ― should be replaced every 3 days.After degradation, insulin particles appear in the vial and these vials should not be used.The authors said that it is important toIt is important to maintain the cold chain.This study shows that insulin remained stable for longer than 28 days ― in fact, for up to 12 weeks.Scapozza said,After opening, insulin should not be frozen as the activity is gone within 1 day.After freezing, ice crystals form from water and they are very sharp destroy the structure of proteins.Source: Medindia