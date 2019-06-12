medindia

British Lesbian Couple First to Carry Baby in Both Their Wombs

by Iswarya on  December 6, 2019 at 10:48 AM Women Health News
UK lesbian couple has become the first in the world to become parents through shared motherhood technique, reports a media.
Jasmine Francis-Smith (28) gave birth to Otis by using an egg that was incubated by her 'wife' Donna (30) in a pioneering procedure known as 'shared motherhood'. The baby was born on September 30.

Earlier, the procedure could be performed only through artificial incubation, the Mail Online reported.

The couple hail from Colchester in Essex.

In the new procedure, an egg obtained from one woman is fertilized in a lab, then incubated for a day or so in one of the wombs, then transferred to the other womb for the remaining period of pregnancy till birth. In this case, Donna incubated the embryo for the first 18 hours following fertilization, before it was transferred to Jasmine.

The couple used donor sperm, though it was not known if they knew the donor. One benefit of the new technique is that fertilization takes place in a living environment rather than in a lab, which carries risks of its own.

A spokesman for the London Women's Clinic, where the procedure was conducted, said this not only allows both partners a "practical and emotional stake in the pregnancy but also provides the embryo with important nutrients and other components in a natural, maternal environment."

Source: IANS

