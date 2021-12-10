About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Cancer Adults Don't Reveal Cannabis Usage to Their Doctors

by Angela Mohan on October 12, 2021 at 10:37 AM
Font : A-A+

Cancer Adults Don't Reveal Cannabis Usage to Their Doctors

Around half of U.S. adults with breast cancer use cannabis along with cancer treatment to manage symptoms and side effects. But, most patients don't discuss their use of cannabis with their physicians, as per the study published in the CANCER.

Cancer patients turn to cannabis for relief of their symptoms, but many physicians feel that they lack the knowledge needed to discuss cannabis with their patients.

Advertisement


Investigators conducted an anonymous online survey to examine cannabis use among adults who were diagnosed with breast cancer within five years and were members of the Breastcancer.org and Healthline.com online health communities.

Major findings of the survery:

  • Of 612 total participants, 42% reported using cannabis for relief of symptoms, including pain, insomnia, anxiety, stress, and nausea/vomiting. Among those who used cannabis, 75% reported that it was extremely or very helpful at relieving their symptoms.

  • Nearly half (49%) of participants who used cannabis believed that medical cannabis can be used to treat cancer itself; however, its effectiveness against cancer is unclear.

  • Among those using cannabis, 79% had used it during treatment, which included systemic therapies, radiation, and surgery.

  • Participants reported using a wide range of different cannabis products known to vary in quality and purity.

  • Half of participants sought information on medical cannabis, and websites and other patients were ranked as the most helpful sources of information. Physicians ranked low on the list.

  • Among those who sought information on cannabis use for medical purposes, most were unsatisfied with the information they received.

  • Most participants believed cannabis products to be safe and were unaware that the safety of many products is untested.

    • Advertisement


    "Our study highlights an important opportunity for providers to initiate informed conversations about medical cannabis with their patients, as the evidence shows that many are using medical cannabis without our knowledge or guidance," said lead author Marisa Weiss, MD, of Breastcancer.org and Lankenau Medical Center near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    "Not knowing whether or not our cancer patients are using cannabis is a major blind spot in our ability to provide optimal care, and as healthcare providers, we need to do a better job of initiating informed conversations about medical cannabis with our patients to make sure their symptoms and side effects are being adequately managed while minimizing the risk of potential adverse effects, treatment interactions, or non-adherence to standard treatments due to misinformation about the use of medical cannabis to treat cancer."

    Dr. Weiss added that patients should never use cannabis as an alternative to standard cancer treatment, and clinicians should inform patients about the safe and effective use of cannabis as an adjunct to their cancer treatment plan.



    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << Kidney Transplant Patients Need Periodic Screening for a Per...

    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World Arthritis Day 2021:
    World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
    World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
    World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
    Diabetes and Dental Health
    Diabetes and Dental Health
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Cancer and Homeopathy Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Marijuana 

    Recommended Reading
    Cannabis
    Cannabis
    Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy .....
    Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
    Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
    Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
    Drug Abuse
    Drug Abuse
    The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
    Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
    Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
    What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
    Marijuana
    Marijuana
    Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive ef...
    Tattoos A Body Art
    Tattoos A Body Art
    Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agree No, give me more info Close