Brain Biomarkers For Major Depression Unraveled

Brains of individuals with major depression show correlation with a reduced number of support cells in them, as per a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.



Major depressive disorder (clinical depression) is characterized by a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest, which may lead to a wide range of serious emotional and physical problems.

‘Brains of individuals with major depression show a correlation with a reduced number of support cells – astrocytes in them. This highlight on a potential physiological cause of clinical depression may guide future targeted treatment options for this serious mental health disorder.’

Role of Support Cells in Depression



Reduced number of astrocytes were seen in many regions of the depressed adult's brain, while having a preserved cellular structure, similar to psychiatrically healthy individuals. This brings hope for targeted treatment options for serious mental health disorders.



"We analyzed the astrocytes in the brain by staining specific proteins found in their structure -- vimentin and GFAP. Vimentin staining has not been used before in this context, but it provides a clear, complete, and unprecedented view of the entire microscopic structure of these cells. Using a microscope, we counted the number of astrocytes in cross-sections of the brain, enabling us to estimate how many were in each region. We also analyzed the 3D structure of over three hundred individual astrocytes for any differences", says Liam O'Leary, who completed this study at McGill University as part of his Ph.D. research.



Astrocytes are star-shaped glial (support) cells that provide functional and metabolic support to nerve cells - neurons. Unlike neurons, astrocytes are capable of regeneration for the complete recovery of integrated functions.



Ways for Targeted Treatment



"Our study provides a strong rationale for developing drugs that counteract the apparent loss of astrocytes in depression. No antidepressants have yet been developed to target these cells directly, although the leading theory for the rapid antidepressant action of ketamine, a relatively new treatment option, is that it corrects for astrocyte abnormality", says O'Leary.



The study indicates that depression is linked to changes in the cellular composition of the brain. Hence, strengthening of these cells may aid in improving the natural brain functions, which in turn reduces the symptoms in depressed individuals. The presence of astrocytes in the pathology of depression, therefore, paves way for further research into the design of treatment efficacies.



Although the present study is the most comprehensive to date, it investigated only the male samples. Future research hopes to address these limitations by exploring the neurobiology of depression in female samples too, as there is a significant difference between male and female brain pathologies.



The team acknowledges the critical role of the tissue donors and their families since it forms the base for scientific research which allows for a better understanding of the cellular and molecular dysfunctions underlying brain disorders. This aids in the development of better mental healthcare treatments.



Source: Medindia while having a preserved cellular structure, similar to psychiatrically healthy individuals. This brings hope for targeted treatment options for serious mental health disorders.says Liam O'Leary, who completed this study at McGill University as part of his Ph.D. research.Unlike neurons, astrocytes are capable of regeneration for the complete recovery of integrated functions.says O'Leary.The study indicates thatThe presence of astrocytes in the pathology of depression, therefore, paves way for further research into the design of treatment efficacies.Although the present study is the most comprehensive to date, it investigated only the male samples. Future research hopes to address these limitations by exploring the neurobiology of depression in female samples too, as there is a significant difference between male and female brain pathologies.The team acknowledges the critical role of the tissue donors and their families since it forms the base for scientific research which allows for a better understanding of the cellular and molecular dysfunctions underlying brain disorders. This aids in the development of better mental healthcare treatments.Source: Medindia

The researchers spotted out the differences between thewho died by suicide and non-psychiatric individuals who died suddenly by other means using post-mortem analysis.