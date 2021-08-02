by Karishma Abhishek on  February 8, 2021 at 8:48 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Brain Biomarkers For Major Depression Unraveled
Brains of individuals with major depression show correlation with a reduced number of support cells in them, as per a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.

Major depressive disorder (clinical depression) is characterized by a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest, which may lead to a wide range of serious emotional and physical problems.

The researchers spotted out the differences between the cellular composition of the brain in depressed adults who died by suicide and non-psychiatric individuals who died suddenly by other means using post-mortem analysis.


Role of Support Cells in Depression

Reduced number of astrocytes were seen in many regions of the depressed adult's brain, while having a preserved cellular structure, similar to psychiatrically healthy individuals. This brings hope for targeted treatment options for serious mental health disorders.

"We analyzed the astrocytes in the brain by staining specific proteins found in their structure -- vimentin and GFAP. Vimentin staining has not been used before in this context, but it provides a clear, complete, and unprecedented view of the entire microscopic structure of these cells. Using a microscope, we counted the number of astrocytes in cross-sections of the brain, enabling us to estimate how many were in each region. We also analyzed the 3D structure of over three hundred individual astrocytes for any differences", says Liam O'Leary, who completed this study at McGill University as part of his Ph.D. research.

Astrocytes are star-shaped glial (support) cells that provide functional and metabolic support to nerve cells - neurons. Unlike neurons, astrocytes are capable of regeneration for the complete recovery of integrated functions.

Ways for Targeted Treatment

"Our study provides a strong rationale for developing drugs that counteract the apparent loss of astrocytes in depression. No antidepressants have yet been developed to target these cells directly, although the leading theory for the rapid antidepressant action of ketamine, a relatively new treatment option, is that it corrects for astrocyte abnormality", says O'Leary.

The study indicates that depression is linked to changes in the cellular composition of the brain. Hence, strengthening of these cells may aid in improving the natural brain functions, which in turn reduces the symptoms in depressed individuals. The presence of astrocytes in the pathology of depression, therefore, paves way for further research into the design of treatment efficacies.

Although the present study is the most comprehensive to date, it investigated only the male samples. Future research hopes to address these limitations by exploring the neurobiology of depression in female samples too, as there is a significant difference between male and female brain pathologies.

The team acknowledges the critical role of the tissue donors and their families since it forms the base for scientific research which allows for a better understanding of the cellular and molecular dysfunctions underlying brain disorders. This aids in the development of better mental healthcare treatments.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Adolescent Depression
Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.
READ MORE
Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
READ MORE
Depression Symptom Evaluation
Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
READ MORE
Quiz on Depression
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsBrainBrain FactsBereavement