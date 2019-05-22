medindia

Blood Proteins Can Predict Heart Failure Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM Heart Disease News
Blood proteins may be useful in identifying people who are at high risk for developing heart failure, reports a new study.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of pain, suffering, and death in the United States, and despite tremendous advances in knowledge on the prevention, treatment of risk factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure, and obesity is not optimal.

One of the goals of Dr. Christie Ballantyne's lab at Baylor College of Medicine is studying whether novel biomarkers, in combination with other factors, might be useful in identifying individuals at high risk for cardiovascular disease.

"Improved methods to identify individuals who are at the highest risk are very important to personalize therapy so that the most intensive efforts for prevention are focused on the individuals at highest risk," said Ballantyne, professor of medicine and chief of the section of cardiology at Baylor.

In this study, Ballantyne and his colleagues analyzed data on more than 8,000 participants between the ages of 54 and 74 from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. They found that increased levels of troponin I were associated with cardiac outcomes, specifically heart attack and fatal coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, hospitalization, and death. The ARIC study is an ongoing, biracial long-term study (dating back 30 years) in four communities in the United States designed to investigate the causes of atherosclerosis and its clinical outcomes.

When researchers added troponin I to the Pooled Cohort Equation, a commonly used risk prediction model, there was a modest yet statistically significant improvement in risk prediction, with the greatest improvement in predicting the risk for developing heart failure.

One of the surprising aspects of this study was the observation that measurement of another protein, troponin T, which is also used commonly for the diagnosis of heart attack, provided additional information: those with elevations of both biomarkers had an increased risk for cardiovascular disease events and death compared with those with elevated troponin I or troponin T alone.

"Improved blood tests such as high-sensitivity troponins may be important tools to identify more precisely who is at greatest risk, and future studies will need to test the optimal methods to prevent heart attacks, strokes and heart failure in such individuals," Ballantyne said.

Interested in reading all the details of this work? Find it in the journal Circulation.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

