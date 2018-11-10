medindia
Blindness Risk May Up in Premature Kids with Low Levels of Blood Platelets

by Iswarya on  October 11, 2018 at 5:00 PM
Premature kids with low levels of platelets (thrombocytes) in their blood have a higher risk of being afflicted with a severe variation of ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), an eye disease that can lead to blindness. The findings of the study are published in the journal JCI Insight.
Blindness Risk May Up in Premature Kids with Low Levels of Blood Platelets

In experiments on mice, injections of blood platelets reduce the pathological development of retinal vessels.

"I believe this paves the way for completely new therapeutic possibilities and also for new research domains for both pathological and normal vascular development," says Ann Hellstrom, professor of pediatric ophthalmology at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Sweden, and a chief physician at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) mainly affects children born before 28 weeks of pregnancy whose retinal vessels have not finished growing at birth. The children run the risk of permanent vision impairment and in severe cases blindness due to retinal detachment.

The current study points to a correlation between low levels of platelets, whose main task in adults is to inhibit bleeding in blood vessels, and a fourfold increased risk of severe ROP in infants.

Observational studies on a total of 202 premature babies with ROP have been conducted in Gothenburg and Stockholm.

The experimental parts of the study, conducted at Harvard Medical School in Boston, indicate that the pathological vascular development in the retina of young mice increased by 30 percent when platelet levels were lowered by means of antibodies. When platelets from adult mice were introduced instead, the pathological vascular development declined by 19 percent.

"Platelets in the bloodstream contain factors that are like nannies for vascular development. But babies who are born prematurely consume much of their platelets in connection with infections, and an imbalance of these factors arises in the bloodstream and out in the tissue that can lead to pathological vascular development, in this case in the retina," Ann Hellstrom explains.

Both Ann Hellstrom and her colleague in Boston, Lois Smith, maintain that the findings in the study point to a new direction and potential strategy for treating premature infants at risk of vision impairment caused by ROP.

"Purely hypothetically, it's conceivable that a transfusion of platelets could be administered to restore balance and calm everything down if there are signs of growth of pathological blood vessels if the child is found to have low levels of platelets," Ann Hellstrom says.

Recommended Reading

Blindness in Babies Linked to Low Level of Omega-6 Fatty Acid

Blindness in Babies Linked to Low Level of Omega-6 Fatty Acid

Blindness in babies, retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is associated with low levels of arachidonic acid (omega 6 fatty acid).

Telemedicine Helps Detect Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preemies

Telemedicine Helps Detect Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preemies

Telemedicine was found to be effective than in-person eye exams in treating a rare, but devastating cause of blindness in premature babies.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term 'diabetic retinopathy' refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Can Retinopathy Predict the Early Onset of Memory Loss?

Can Retinopathy Predict the Early Onset of Memory Loss?

People who had retinopathies at age 60 may be more likely to develop thinking and memory problems by the time they are 80 than people with healthy eyes, finds a new study.

Best Disease

Best Disease

People with Best disease may be completely normal or may suffer from blindness in due course.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Trachoma

Trachoma

Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection. It is the main cause of irreversible blindness due to infection that can however be prevented.

Usher Syndrome

Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

