medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Black Women Exposed to Hazardous Chemicals in Hair Products

by Sushma Rao on  April 26, 2018 at 10:10 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hair products for black women contain harmful chemicals that cause damage to hair and health, revealed a research published today in the journal Environmental Research.
Black Women Exposed to Hazardous Chemicals in Hair Products
Black Women Exposed to Hazardous Chemicals in Hair Products

The study, by scientists at Silent Spring Institute, is the first to measure concentrations of endocrine-disrupting chemicals--substances that interfere with the body's hormones--in a variety of hair products marketed at Black women. The findings could help researchers understand why Black women have higher exposures to hazardous chemicals than other groups and how these elevated exposures contribute to health disparities in the U.S. population.

"Chemicals in hair products, and beauty products in general, are mostly untested and largely unregulated," says lead author Jessica Helm, PhD, a scientist at Silent Spring. "This study is a first step toward uncovering what harmful substances are in products frequently used by Black women, so we can better understand what's driving some of the health issues they're facing."

For instance, Black women go through puberty at younger ages, and have higher rates of hormone-mediated problems such as pre-term birth, uterine fibroids and infertility than other groups of women. Incidence rates of breast cancer and endometrial cancer among Black women are also increasing.

The new study looked at 18 different hair products including hot oil treatments, anti-frizz hair polishes, leave-in conditioners, root stimulators, hair lotions, and hair relaxers. The products were chosen based on results from a survey of Black women asking them about their product use.

The researchers tested each product for the presence of 66 endocrine disruptors that are associated with a variety of health effects including reproductive disorders, birth defects, asthma, and cancer. A total of 45 endocrine disruptors were detected in total, with each product containing anywhere between 6 and 30 of the target chemicals:

  • 11 products contained 7 chemicals prohibited in the European Union (EU) or regulated under California's Proposition 65. Hair relaxers marketed at children contained the highest levels of 5 chemicals prohibited in the EU or regulated under Proposition 65.
  • Parabens, fragrances, nonylphenols, and diethyl phthalate were commonly found in root stimulators, hair lotions, and hair relaxers.
  • Cyclosiloxanes were more frequently detected in anti-frizz products and at the highest concentrations of any chemical measured.
  • All products contained fragrance chemicals and 78 percent contained parabens.
  • 84 percent of chemicals detected were not listed on the product label.
Health-conscious consumers often rely on online safety ratings of consumer products based on the ingredients listed on the labels. "Unfortunately, companies aren't required to disclose everything that's in their products, so it's hard for consumers to make informed choices," says co-author Robin Dodson, ScD, an environmental exposure scientist at Silent Spring.

Although the chemicals detected in the new study are not unique to hair products used by Black women--most of the chemicals can be found in other personal care items--the levels measured were generally in the higher range compared with other hair products, the researchers note.

The study focused on hair products for several reasons. Certain products, including hair straighteners and moisturizers, are more commonly used by Black women, often to meet social beauty norms. Black women also purchase and use more hair products than other groups.

What's more, based on national biomonitoring data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women have higher levels of some phthalates and parabens in their bodies compared with White women. According to the researchers, this is consistent with their study's findings, which showed that phthalates and parabens were frequently detected in products.

"Black women are over-exposed and under-protected from toxic chemicals," says Janette Robinson Flint, executive director of Black Women for Wellness, a nonprofit based in California that conducts research and education on toxic chemicals in personal care products through its Healthy Hair Initiative. "This study is evidence that hair products are an important source of toxic chemicals and that we need to remove these risks to protect Black women's lives and prevent harm."

Helm hopes the new study will lead to better disclosure of ingredients and encourage manufacturers to develop safer products. In the meantime, she says, consumers can limit their exposures by reducing the number of products they use, looking for products that say "paraben-free" or "fragrance-free" on the label, and choosing products that are plant-based or made with organic ingredients.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Black Women at Doubled Risk of Pregnancy-related Heart Failure

Black Women at Doubled Risk of Pregnancy-related Heart Failure

African American women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy as compared to women of Caucasian, Asian, and other ethnic backgrounds

Hair Replacement for Women

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye

Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye

Start eating Vitamin E rich foods such as nuts and oilseeds, whole grains and green leafy vegetables and you can bid goodbye to most of your hair, eye and skin problems.

Causes of Hair Loss

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

Hair Analysis

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Restoration

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

More News on:

Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men Silicone Hair Treatment Curry Leaves Health Benefits 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...