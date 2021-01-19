by Hannah Joy on  January 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM Environmental Health
Bird Flu Confirmed in 5 States
Avian influenza has been confirmed in 5 states and the department is making continuous efforts to generate awareness through Twitter and Facebook.

As per the statement by the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairies, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in samples of dead heron from Tis Hazari, New Delhi and in crows from Red Fort, and an advisory in this regard has been issued to the Delhi government for taking necessary action.

In Maharashtra, RRTs has been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres. Culling operations have been completed in CPDO, Mumbai and cleaning and disinfection is in process, said the Ministry.


Similarly, culling and sanitization operations have been completed in the epicentres of Latur district in Kendrewadi village, Ahmedpur, Sukani village, and Tondar village (Vajrawadi) in Udgir taluk and Kurdwadi village in Ausa taluk.

Further, in Madhya Pradesh (Harda and Mandsaur districts) and Chhattisgarh (Balod district), RRTs have been deployed for culling of poultry birds in a 1 km radius of the epicentres of the outbreak in poultry. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentre of Haryana (Panchkula district).

The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas is visiting the affected sites and has visited Maharashtra to monitor the epicentres of the outbreak and conduct epidemiological studies. Its visit to Kerala is over.

The Department is making continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian Influenza through platforms including social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook.



Source: IANS

