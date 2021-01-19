Joe Biden Unveils $20 Billion For Vaccination Program

While hospitals and healthcare personnel on the ground are inundated with new COVID-19 cases, little capacity is left for vaccinations.Biden's administration plan to deliver 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days in office is an ambitious goal and letting pharmacies in the US dispatch the vaccine.Also, a central register to keep track of vaccine doses, of people in prioritized groups, and vaccine recipients would further improve the process and help in case of future vaccinations.Countries with universal, modern healthcare systems like Israel and Denmark, are off to a rapid start. But, large private and compartmentalized US healthcare system was not sufficiently prepared due to a lack of high-level organization, funding, personnel, along with the complicated logistics of such a massive rollout.Though more than 30.6 million vaccine doses have been distributed to the states, only 11.8 million doses have been given to the public. Operation Warp Speed's initial goal was to vaccinate 20 million people in 2020.The initial plan of the US government to reserve a second dose for everyone who received their first shot would could be a reliable strategy at a different stage of the outbreak.During an uncontrolled pandemic and SARS-CoV-2 variants taking a foothold in the US, the release of all doses to vaccinate as many people as possible appears to be a better plan, putting pressure on vaccine manufacturers to keep up with production so second doses will be available on time.Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services is now recommending the vaccination of people 65 years of age and older and people with high risk of infection, before the first groups, healthcare and essential workers and people ages 75 years and older, have been fully vaccinated."Source: Medindia