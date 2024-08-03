About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Biological E's Oral Polio Vaccine Gets WHO Approval

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 3 2024 2:07 AM

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E has secured World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualification for its novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2). (1 Trusted Source
Poliovirus vaccines

Go to source)
This advanced vaccine is designed to combat the threat of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (1 Trusted Source
Poliovirus vaccines

Go to source) type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks.

Biological E Achieves Milestone with Ten WHO Pre-Qualified Vaccines

With this achievement, Biological E now boasts a portfolio of ten WHO pre-qualified vaccines. The company has established large-scale manufacturing capabilities to produce over 500 million nOPV2 doses annually, supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Developed in collaboration with Indonesia's PT BioFarma, the first WHO-prequalified nOPV2 manufacturer, the vaccine has undergone rigorous clinical trials demonstrating its safety and efficacy in preventing polio. Real-world deployment has shown a significant reduction in cVDPV2 outbreaks.

“This is a crucial milestone in our global fight against polio,” said Biological E Managing Director Mahima Datla. “nOPV2 offers enhanced genetic stability, addressing concerns about Vaccine-Associated Paralytic Polio (VAPP) associated with the previous OPV.”

Datla expressed gratitude to PT BioFarma and the Gates Foundation for their support, emphasizing the importance of administering over a billion nOPV2 doses to achieve a polio-free world.

Reference:
  1. Poliovirus vaccines - (https://www.who.int/groups/global-advisory-committee-on-vaccine-safety/topics/poliovirus-vaccines)
Source-Medindia
