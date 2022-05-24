Beware of the Virus That Caused 100,000 Deaths of Children

Vaccines for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Advertisement

This was "especially with cases surging as COVID-19 restrictions are easing around the world and majority of the young children born in the last 2 years have never been exposed to RSV (and therefore have no immunity against this virus)," Nair said.The researchers noted that since a large number of RSV vaccine candidates are in the making, estimates of shorter age limits may help identify groups that should be given priority.ThisThe findings are in line with previous estimates from the 2015 study, which put the annual number of RSV cases in children under the age of five at 33.1 million, resulting in a total of 118,200 deaths, the researchers said.However, they said that these updated estimates of global, regional and national RSV mortality for 2019 include sample data from more than a hundred new studies.This allowed researchers to provide estimates for younger people from 28 days to six months, which is known as the age range with the highest RSV mortality rate.Worldwide, there were 33 million RSV-related acute respiratory infections in children under the age of five worldwide in 2019, leading to 3.6 million hospitalizations, 26,300 hospital deaths and 101,400 RSV-caused deaths, the researchers said.It is one in 50 or 2% of annual deaths from any cause in this age range, they said.For babies less than six months old, there were 6.6 million RSV-related cases of severe low respiratory infections worldwide in 2019, according to researchers.Of the 1.4 million hospitalized in this age group, 13,300 hospital deaths and 45,700 total deaths are attributed to RSV, which is 2.1% of the annual deaths for any one of the 50 causes.This is particularly evident in low- and middle-income countries, where the case-to-hospital mortality rate for children under the age of five is 1.4%, compared to 0.1% in high-income countries.According to the report, the incidence rate in India is 53 (5.3%) per 1,000 children per year and there are approximately 61,86,500 episodes of RSV-related acute lower respiratory infection in children under five years of age.Overall, 97% of RSV deaths in children under the age of five have occurred in low- and middle-income countries."Our study estimates that three-quarters of RSVs deaths are happening outside of a hospital setting. This gap is even greater in LMICs, especially in children under six months old, where more than 80 per cent of deaths are occurring in the community," said Xin Wang, co-author of the study, Nanjing Medical University, China and University of Edinburgh, UK."This reflects the fact that access and availability to hospital care are still limited in these regions. Early identification of cases in the community and referral for hospital admission of sick children (particularly those with low oxygen saturation in peripheral blood), and universal effective and affordable immunisation programmes will be vital going forward," Wang said.Source: Medindia