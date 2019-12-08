medindia

Baby Loses All Four Limbs to Throat Infection That Turned to Sepsis

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 12, 2019 at 1:24 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Brave baby survives despite losing all four limbs to sepsis that started as a simple throat infection that went undiagnosed.
Baby Loses All Four Limbs to Throat Infection That Turned to Sepsis
Baby Loses All Four Limbs to Throat Infection That Turned to Sepsis

Abigail Wardle, a 23-year-old mum, was horrified to see that her sons' legs self-amputated and came off in her hands as she held him in the hospital bed. Doctors warned her that Oliver might not survive.

Show Full Article


She has no regrets as she says, that other people might feel sorry for them. But she considers herself as the luckiest mum because although Oliver does not have any hands or feet, he is still a smiley, brave little boy.

While Abigail was scared, little Oliver was brave and motivated his mom to be brave too.

Sepsis Struggle:

What began as a sunken soft spot made Abigail take her son to the GP, assuming that it was dehydration. Her GP asked her to give Fluids and some medication. The following day, when his condition worsened, she took him to another Out of hours GP.

Doctors then diagnosed the condition as sepsis that had developed from an undiagnosed throat infection. But Oliver had not shown signs of the throat infection. Doctors treated Oliver for sepsis, but the sepsis caused his limbs to turn black and die off.

Living without limbs:

While the medics tried to save the limbs, Abigail could see that Oliver's limbs were coming off.

Abigail says how he seemed relieved once the legs were removed. He became full of life and so happy.

After being discharged from the hospital, Oliver has been very resilient, trying to roll over and play with toys using his stumps.

Abigail, the mother of the brave little child, is happy she at least has a son. Abigail from Cleethorpes, Lincs has chosen to speak about her harrowing story in order to educate other mum's and GPs who might not have specialized pediatric training to spot sepsis early.

What's Sepsis?

Sepsis is a medical emergency, a life-threatening condition. The body normally releases chemicals to fight infection. But it happens when the immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage one's own body tissues and organs. This triggers changes that damage multiple organ systems. If sepsis is not treated early, it can lead to septic shock. Sepsis is difficult to spot, especially in babies and children, and people unable to communicate.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Septicemia

Septicemia or sepsis is a serious illness wherein a patient develops symptoms due to presence of microbes or their toxins in the blood. Septicemia or sepsis is caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Neutropenic Sepsis

Neutropenic sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition when a patient with low neutrophil counts develops an infection that spirals out of control if not treated urgently and is usually seen in cancer patients on chemotherapy.

Bubble Baby Disease

Bubble baby disease, or Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) is a genetic disorder in which there is a severe deficiency of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells needed for normal functioning of the immune system.

New Sensor Helps Detect Sepsis in Minutes

Newly developed microfluidic device could help doctors diagnose sepsis much faster, reveals a new study.

Difficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom

What are types of lumps in throat and what causes them? Can they be a sign or symptom of something more sinister? Understand these lumps better.

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngeal cancer is also called cancer of the larynx or throat cancer or laryngeal carcinoma. It usually affects men over the age of 55 years.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Sore Throat Symptom Evaluation

Sore throat is a common symptom that usually affects people during a weather change. It is often caused by a viral infection.

Strep Throat

Strep Throat is a bacterial infection caused by Group A beta hemolytic streptococci. It affects most commonly infants and elderly people but adults and older children can also be affected.

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Flu Laryngeal Cancer Septicemia Sore Throat Symptom Evaluation Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Strep Throat Difficulty in Swallowing or Lump in the Throat (Dysphagia) Symptom Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive