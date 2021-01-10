About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Ayurveda to Boost Your Pet's Health

by Hannah Joy on October 1, 2021 at 7:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Ayurveda to Boost Your Pet's Health

Ayurveda is highly recommended for the health of your pets. Use these Ayurvedic techniques to boost the health and well-being of your pet.

Ayurveda, the ancient system of holistic medicine is the oldest in the world and dates back to 6,000 BC. The system of wisdom applies to every living being.

Advertisement


Ayurveda focuses on helping a living being live in harmony with nature and this applies to our canine friends too. Very few pet parents are aware that pets too can benefit from Ayurveda.

In the ancient Ayurvedic texts, there is a mention of veterinary medicine that is focused on animal welfare, treatment therapies, management and surgery. Sali Hotra is regarded as the pioneer and is credited to be an animal healer. Using the various Ayurvedic techniques, pet owners can boost the overall health of their pets besides enhancing the well being of the pet animals.
Advertisement

Just like human beings, pets too consume information through five sense organs. What your pet touches, smells sees, hears and tastes directly or indirectly impacts their body and mind. Read on to learn how to boost the health and well being of your pet using Ayurvedic shared by Brindha Prabhu Co-founder of TABPS pets.

Ashwagandha can help in calming down your pet

Just like human beings, pets too sense the good and bad around them in their surroundings. The energy, vibrations and emotions at home can have an impact on the pets who share space with your family. However, what they cannot do is communicate what they are experiencing. They can only convey through their body language. A Vata-balancing herb like Ashwagandha can help in calming your pet.

Neem oil can enhance your dog's auditory experience

The hearing ability of dogs is far more superior when compared to that of human beings. Unpleasant noise can leave your pet experience anxiety and increase stress. Thus, as a pet owner, make sure that your furry friend absorbs positive noise. Identify noise that disturbs your pet and shield your pets. A few drops of neem oil can be gently rubbed inside the dog's ear. This will enhance the dog's auditory experience.

Ayurvedic herbs can keep your pet hydrated

Being accepted by nature, pets will drink any water we give them. Just like pet owners fall ill when they consume unhealthy water, we must understand that pets too can become sick when they are given unclean and unhealthy water to drink. It is paramount that pets are provided with only clean and filtered water. This will keep your furry companions healthy and happy. As a pet owner, you can ensure that your pet consumers Ayurvedic herbs which are available in the liquid form. This can be given to pets either mixed in their meal or a few drops of the liquid herbs can be applied directly into his mouth.

Use the herb 'Triphala to enhance the digestive health of your pet

Just like inappropriate food intake tells on the human body, when pets are fed with unhealthy food, the results can be devastating. As a pet parent, you can ensure that your canine or feline consumes a healthy and balanced diet. Ayurveda suggests that natural ingredients which are free from artificial coloring agents and processing components are highly recommended. The herb named Triphala, which is high in antioxidant properties, can support overall digestive health.

Use sesame oil or coconut oil to massage the foot of your dog

It is advised that pet owners stick to a routine for pets at home. As pet parents, we must ensure that the timetable is strictly followed. This will improve their overall health. Sesame oil or coconut oil can be used to massage the foot of your furry friend. The oil massage besides being nourishing also helps in releasing tension in the muscles and tendons.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< India, US CDC Well-Placed to Respond Better to Pressing Publ...
World Elderly Day 2021: Give A Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccin... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Noom Diet
Noom Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Answer to Healthy Living – “Panchakarma” Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Ayurveda Decoded Herbs Health Insurance - India Benefits of Coconut Oil Pulling Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Sleeping With Pets Improves Kids Quality of Sleep
Sleeping With Pets Improves Kids Quality of Sleep
Sleep quality of children who share the bed with their pets have higher quality of sleep. Children ....
Robopets Benefit Older Care Home Residents
Robopets Benefit Older Care Home Residents
Robopets increase social interaction with other residents, family members and staff, often through ....
Pets can Help Ease Depression and Loneliness After Spousal Loss
Pets can Help Ease Depression and Loneliness After Spousal Loss
Companionship of a pet after the loss of a spouse can help decrease feelings of depression and ......
Pets can Save Older People from Attempting Suicide
Pets can Save Older People from Attempting Suicide
Want to prevent elderly suicide? Having a pet dog, cat, or a bird at home during bad days can save ....
Ayurveda Decoded
Ayurveda Decoded
Find out the type of health constitution you possess for your healing as per the ancient art of heal...
Benefits of Coconut Oil Pulling
Benefits of Coconut Oil Pulling
Oil pulling is a type of oral therapy that cleanses the oral cavity by expelling toxins. This is an ...
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda
According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Herbs
Herbs
Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herb...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close