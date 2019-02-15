medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

'Average Twitter Users' Becoming More Active During Natural Disasters

by Mohamed Fathima S on  February 15, 2019 at 3:50 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When it comes to social media, celebrity social media influencers are given more importance with millions of followers on their profiles. However, a new study has revealed that during natural disasters, 'average Twitter users' are becoming more active disseminators of information than celebrities.
'Average Twitter Users' Becoming More Active During Natural Disasters
'Average Twitter Users' Becoming More Active During Natural Disasters

The study, led by University of Vermont researchers, is the first to look at social media patterns across different disaster types (hurricanes, floods and tornadoes).

According to the study, Twitter users with small local networks (100-200 followers) increase their activity more than those with larger networks in these situations.

Instead of relying on high-profile social media influencers to help spread important information, the study suggests efforts should be concentrated on targeting average users with meaningful networks, with compelling, accurate messages that average people will feel compelled to share in the "social wild online."

"We found 'average Twitter users' tweeted more frequently about disasters, and focused on communicating key information," said Benjamin Emery from the varsity's Complex Systems Center and Computational Story Lab.

"While these users have fewer followers than the so-called influencers, their followers tend to have a higher proportion of friends and family, close networks that are more likely to seek and exchange useful information in emergency situations," he added.

The results, published in the journal PLOS ONE, have important implications for organizations responsible for communicating vital information around emergencies, particularly as natural hazards increase in incidence and cost, a trend expected to continue with climate change.

"In planning for natural hazards and disasters, thinking about when and what to tweet really does matter," said Meredith Niles from the varsity.

Researchers found key differences in tweet timing and volume, depending on type of disaster. For hurricanes, people tweeted more frequently about emergency topics before the event, while for tornadoes and floods, which occur with less warning, Twitter was used for real-time or recovery information.

They also found terms like "groceries," "supermarket," and "prepare" were most frequently used before hurricanes whereas terms like "shelter," "emergency," "wind" or "food security" were used during and after tornadoes.

This suggests people are communicating about their preparation or recovery in real-time and sharing resources that could assist those seeking help.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.

Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility

People with hearing loss using hearing aids should buy cell phones carefully.

Five Places You Shouldn't Store Your Cell Phone

Increased use of mobile phones has caused growing concern about the link between cell phones and cancer. Learn about important safety tips for cell phone storage.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Cempedak

Mountaineering Safety

Foul Smelling Stool
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive