by Iswarya on  June 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Asthma Prevalence Found Three Times Higher in Kids with Developmental Disabilities
Asthma prevalence is significantly higher in kids with developmental disabilities compared to their typically developing peers, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Using data from the 2016-2017 National Survey of Children's Health, the team examined 71,811 families with children age 0 to 18. For the survey, parents were asked if their child had an asthma diagnosis, as well as one or more developmental disabilities - including behavioral disorders, motor disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, vision impairment, hearing impairment, speech disabilities, cognitive disabilities, or an unspecified developmental delay.

The researchers discovered asthma prevalence was significantly higher in children with disabilities compared to their typically developing peers. Children with hearing loss had the greatest likelihood of having asthma, followed by those with cerebral palsy, and children with a learning disability. The study team also noted that ethnic minority children had higher odds of dual asthma/disability diagnoses compared to their non-Hispanic white peers.


"This research has shown that it's not just clinicians or pediatricians that should be aware that children with disabilities and delays may also have other health problems. It's also schools, after-school programs, and other communitywide programs," said Sarah Messiah, Ph.D., MPH, the study's senior author and professor of epidemiology, human genetics, and environmental sciences at UTHealth School of Public Health in Dallas. "It's equally important to understand these children may not always be able to communicate their discomfort, especially when it comes to asthma."

Messiah is director of the Center for Pediatric Population Health, a research collaboration between UTHealth School of Public Health and Children's Health. The first author of the article is Luyu Xie, PharmD, of the School of Public Health and the Center for Pediatric Population Health.

In the U.S., more than 6 million children are diagnosed with asthma, and nearly half have missed school due to the condition. The missing school has been linked to poor academic performance, which is often seen as a hallmark of a learning disability. The research illustrated the challenges of properly meeting the educational needs of students with co-occurring diagnosis, and the role of adequate disease management and its link to academic success.

"Both asthma and disabilities in children are important determinants of school absenteeism, with the subsequent risk of educational delays. Asthma, when detected early and managed early, can lessen the impact it has on quality of life and missed school days," said George Delclos, MD, MPH, a co-author and professor of epidemiology, human genetics, and environmental sciences at the School of Public Health.

While current pediatric guidelines do not list a disability or delay as a risk factor for asthma, the study team suggests their findings could lead to more discussion of challenges children with asthma and a disability diagnosis face, and help to bridge the gap between their health care needs and increasing their quality of life.

"These results support advising pediatricians to screen for asthma in children with disabilities so that interventions can be started sooner. This screening is particularly important to conduct in ethnic minorities with disabilities, given their even greater risk," said Delclos, Marcus M. Key, M.D. - Shell Occupational and Environmental Health Endowed Chair.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Asthma
It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
READ MORE
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
READ MORE
Tests for Asthma
Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
READ MORE
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.
READ MORE
Churg-Strauss Syndrome
Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.
READ MORE
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.
READ MORE
Stay Well This Winter
Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.
READ MORE
Wheezing
Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Childhood AsthmaAsthmaRestless Legs SyndromeHeight and Weight-KidsRemedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefAllergy - Symptom EvaluationWheezingChurg-Strauss SyndromeTests for AsthmaStay Well This Winter