About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence To Study The New Omicron Variant.

by Karishma Abhishek on February 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence To Study The New Omicron Variant.

Artificial intelligence has been found to aid the new omicron variant as per a study at the Michigan State University.

The MSU researchers report omicron and other variants are evolving increased infectivity and antibody resistance according to an artificial intelligence model. Therefore, new vaccines and antibody therapies are needed, the researchers say.

Advertisement


Understanding how SARS-CoV-2 evolves is essential to predicting vaccine breakthroughs and designing mutation-proof vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments. In a recent study in American Chemical Society Infectious Diseases, Guowei Wei, professor in MSU's Departments of Mathematics as well as Electrical and Computer Engineering, and colleagues, analyzed almost 1.5 million SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences taken from people with COVID-19.

They identified 683 unique mutations in the region of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that attaches to the human ACE2 receptor on the surface of human cells for virus cell entry, which initiates the infection.
Advertisement

Then, they used an AI model to predict how these mutations affect the binding strength of spike protein and ACE2 as well as spike protein and 130 antibodies created from prior infection or vaccination to prevent future viral infection.

Several antibodies authorized by the FDA as COVID-19 therapies were also included in the study. The team found that mutations to strengthen infectivity are the driving force for viral evolution---a process in which the most competitive variant is selected for dominancy whereas in highly vaccinated populations, mutations that allow the virus to escape vaccines become dominant.

The researchers also predicted that certain combinations of mutations have a high likelihood of massive spread.

"With this AI model we can predict how infectious each variant is, how often vaccinated individuals become infected when exposed to the virus, and how well vaccines protect against new variants without using extra experimental data," Wei said.

In another study in the Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling, Wei and colleagues took a deep dive into the omicron variant's level of contagiousness, vaccine breakthrough, and antibody resistance.

They used their AI model to analyze how the variant's unusually high number of mutations - 32 - on the spike protein affects the receptor-binding domain, or RBD, which directly binds to ACE2 and antibodies. RBD is a key part of a virus located on the spike protein that allows it to dock to body receptors to gain entry into cells and lead to infection.

Their results indicated that omicron is over 10 times more infectious than the original coronavirus and 2.8 times more infectious than the delta variant. In addition, omicron was 14 times more likely than delta to escape current vaccines, and it is predicted to compromise the efficacy of several FDA-approved antibody therapies.

"Many of these predictions have been verified by emerging experimental results, stressing the importance of developing a new generation of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies that won't be easily affected by viral mutations," Wei said.

Source: Newswise
Advertisement
<< Variation in Brain Activity Among the Professional Soccer Pl...
Advancements in Facial Recognition Technology >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Has Mutations Detected in Previous Variants
Omicron Has Mutations Detected in Previous Variants
scientists say that omicron has mutations detected in previous variants, which explains vaccine ......
Study Shows That Omicron Variant Mainly Has Two Symptoms
Study Shows That Omicron Variant Mainly Has Two Symptoms
Many people will be aware of the common signs of coronavirus, such as a cough or fever, but Omicron ...
Study Says Majority Kids Suffer No Post-COVID Syndrome After Omicron
Study Says Majority Kids Suffer No Post-COVID Syndrome After Omicron
Most kids carry the Omicron strain without any consequences for their health, stated a new study. .....
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based sol...
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)