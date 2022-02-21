Advancements in Facial Recognition Technology

Advertisement

In a world-first study led by the University of Queensland, human-computer interaction experts used neural processing techniques to capture a person's smile, frown, and clenched jaw and used each expression to trigger specific actions in virtual reality environments.One of the researchers involved in the experiment, University of South Australia's Professor Mark Billinghurst, says the system has been designed to recognize different facial expressions via an EEG headset.says Prof Billinghurst.The researchers designed three virtual environments - happy, neutral, and scary - and measured each person's cognitive and physiological state while they were immersed in each scenario.By reproducing three universal facial expressions - a smile, frown, and a clench - they explored whether changes in the environment triggered one of the three expressions, based on emotional and physiological responses.For example, in the happy environment, users were tasked with moving through a park to catch butterflies with a net. The user moved when they smiled and stopped when they frowned.In the neutral environment, participants were tasked with navigating a workshop to pick up items strewn throughout. The clenched jaw triggered an action - in this case picking up each object - while the start and stop movement commands were initiated with a smile and frown.The same facial expressions were employed in the scary environment, where participants navigated an underground base to shoot zombies.Prof Billinghurst says relying on facial expressions in a VR setting is hard work for the brain but gives users a more realistic experience.he says.In addition to providing a novel way to use VR, the technique will also allow people with disabilities - including amputees and those with motor neuron disease - to interact hands-free in VR, no longer needing to use controllers designed for fully-abled people.Researchers say the technology may also be used to complement handheld controllers where facial expressions are a more natural form of interaction.Source: Newswise