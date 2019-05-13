medindia

Artificial Intelligence To Pick Heart Failure Patients for Costly Treatment

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 13, 2019 at 8:35 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Artificial intelligence (AI) has potential to predict sudden death among heart failure patients, so that they can undergo full-fledged expensive treatment to prevent fatal arrhythmias, according to a study presented at ICNC 2019.
Artificial Intelligence To Pick Heart Failure Patients for Costly Treatment
Artificial Intelligence To Pick Heart Failure Patients for Costly Treatment

The International Conference on Nuclear Cardiology and Cardiac CT (ICNC) is co-organised by the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC), the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM).

Around 1-2% of adults in developed countries have heart failure, a clinical syndrome characterised by breathlessness, ankle swelling, and fatigue.2 A high proportion of deaths in these patients, especially those with milder symptoms, occur suddenly due to ventricular arrhythmias.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) or cardiac resynchronisation therapy with a pacemaker and defibrillator (CRT-D) are recommended for some patients to correct potentially lethal arrhythmias and reduce the risk of sudden death. However, these treatments are expensive and do not work in all patients.

Study author Professor Kenichi Nakajima, of Kanazawa University Hospital, Japan, said: "Our model calculated the probability of a sudden arrhythmic event with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.74, where 1.0 is perfect prediction and 0.5 is a random result. This could be used to identify very low risk patients for whom an ICD or CRT-D is not required, and very high risk patients who should receive a device. Optimising risk evaluation in this way will improve the cost effectiveness of treatment."

The study included 529 heart failure patients with known two-year outcomes for sudden arrhythmic events (including arrhythmic death, sudden cardiac death, and appropriate shock from an ICD) and death due to heart failure.

Machine learning - a type of AI used by the Google search engine and face recognition on smartphones - was used to discover how eight variables used to predict prognosis of heart failure patients were connected and create a formula correlating them to two-year outcomes.

The eight factors were age, sex, heart failure severity (New York Heart Association functional class), heart pumping function (left ventricular ejection fraction), whether heart failure was caused by restricted blood supply (ischaemia), B-type natriuretic peptide level in the blood, kidney function (estimated glomerular filtration rate), and a nuclear imaging parameter.

During the two-year follow-up there were 141 events (27%) consisting of 37 sudden arrhythmic events (7%) and 104 deaths due to heart failure (20%). The AUC for predicting all events was 0.87, while for arrhythmic events and heart failure death it was 0.74 and 0.91, respectively.

Professor Nakajima said: "This is a preliminary study and we can improve the prediction of arrhythmic events by adding variables and continuing to train the machine learning algorithm."

The imaging parameter was heart-to-mediastinum ratio (HMR) of 123Iodine-metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG) uptake. MIBG is a radioisotope analogue of norepinephrine and is used to assess the activity of cardiac sympathetic nerves. Previous studies have shown that HMR predicts cardiac death in patients with heart failure. The measure is obtained by injecting MIBG into a vein, then using imaging to assess uptake in the heart and upper mediastinum (centre of the thoracic cavity).

Professor Nakajima noted that while MIBG imaging is approved in the US and Japan for clinical practice, and in Europe for clinical research, it is less commonly used outside Japan due to its cost. A typical MIBG tracer costs 350 in Japan compared to 1,900-3,400 in the US.3 He said: "While the costs of the scan may be high, it would be value for money if unnecessary device implantations were avoided."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Cough Symptom Evaluation Intellectual disability 

What's New on Medindia

New Drug Discovery Approach Could Help Develop Personalized Neuropsychiatric Treatments

Know Chocolates Better

Novel Compounds Identified That Overcome Resistance To Malarial Treatment
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive