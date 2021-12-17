About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Helps Predict Dementia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on December 17, 2021 at 1:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Helps Predict Dementia Risk

Artificial intelligence was found to help predict which people who attend memory clinics will develop dementia within two years with 92% accuracy, revealed a new study.

Using data from more than 15,300 patients in the US, research from the University of Exeter found that a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning can accurately tell who will go on to develop dementia.

Advertisement


The technique works by spotting hidden patterns in the data and learning who is most at risk. The study, published in JAMA Network Open and funded by funded by Alzheimer's Research UK, also suggested that the algorithm could help reduce the number of people who may have been falsely diagnosed with dementia.

The researchers analysed data from people who attended a network of 30 National Alzheimer's Coordinating Center memory clinics in the US. The attendees did not have dementia at the start of the study, though many were experiencing problems with memory or other brain functions.
Advertisement

In the study timeframe between 2005 and 2015, one in ten attendees (1,568) received a new diagnosis of dementia within two years of visiting the memory clinic. The research found that the machine learning model could predict these new dementia cases with up to 92 per cent accuracy - and far more accurately than two existing alternative research methods.

The researchers also found for the first time that around eight per cent (130) of the dementia diagnoses appeared to be made in error, as their diagnosis was subsequently reversed. Machine learning models accurately identified more than 80 per cent of these inconsistent diagnoses.

Professor David Llewellyn, an Alan Turing Fellow based at the University of Exeter, who oversaw the study, said: "We're now able to teach computers to accurately predict who will go on to develop dementia within two years. We're also excited to learn that our machine learning approach was able to identify patients who may have been misdiagnosed. This has the potential to reduce the guesswork in clinical practice and significantly improve the diagnostic pathway, helping families access the support they need as swiftly and as accurately as possible."

Dr Janice Ranson, Research Fellow at the University of Exeter added "We know that dementia is a highly feared condition. Embedding machine learning in memory clinics could help ensure diagnosis is far more accurate, reducing the unnecessary distress that a wrong diagnosis could cause."

The researchers found that machine learning works efficiently, using patient information routinely available in clinic, such as memory and brain function, performance on cognitive tests and specific lifestyle factors. The team now plans to conduct follow-up studies to evaluate the practical use of the machine learning method in clinics, to assess whether it can be rolled out to improve dementia diagnosis, treatment and care.

Dr Rosa Sancho, Head of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK said "Artificial intelligence has huge potential for improving early detection of the diseases that cause dementia and could revolutionise the diagnosis process for people concerned about themselves or a loved one showing symptoms. This technique is a significant improvement over existing alternative approaches and could give doctors a basis for recommending life-style changes and identifying people who might benefit from support or in-depth assessments."

The study is entitled 'Performance of Machine Learning Algorithms for Predicting Progression to Dementia in Memory Clinic Patients', by Charlotte James, Janice M. Ranson, Richard Everson and David J Llewellyn. It is published in JAMA Network Open.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Omicron in UK: Millions Will be Isolated on Christmas Eve
Children's Books Still Show Bias Toward Male Protagonists: S... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Dementia Vascular Dementia Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

Recommended Reading
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ......
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are ....
Can Cataract Surgery Curtail the Risk of Dementia?
Can Cataract Surgery Curtail the Risk of Dementia?
Risk of dementia, especially Alzheimer's disease might be reduced by 30% with cataract surgery ......
Smartphone Technology for Dementia
Smartphone Technology for Dementia
Smartphone technology helps older adults with mild dementia to complete their daily tasks ......
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and mak...
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still l...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close